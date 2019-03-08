Search

Hundreds say goodbye to Dagenham schoolboy Micky Bennett

PUBLISHED: 15:30 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 01 May 2019

Mourners at the funeral of Micky Bennett. Picture: Kevin Durosaro

Mourners at the funeral of Micky Bennett. Picture: Kevin Durosaro

Kevin Durosaro

Hundreds of people turned out to pay a final farewell to a 12-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia.

Mourners at the funeral of Micky Bennett. Picture: Kevin Durosaro

Micky Bennett, formerly of Harrold Road, Dagenham, was diagnosed with T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia last year and his fight won the hearts of rappers Stormzy and D-Saro.

His funeral took place at Rippleside Cemetery last Friday, with mourners invited to dress in red - Micky's favourite colour.

The procession began in Dagenham, at the home of one of Micky's three sisters, and saw mourners fill the streets to say goodbye to the brave youngster.

D-Saro, real name Kevin Durosaro, said: “Micky's funeral was the biggest I have ever seen. The community really came together.

Micky touched the hearts of the community. Pic: Bennett familyMicky touched the hearts of the community. Pic: Bennett family

“There were 2-300 people on motorbikes and five or so cars, and Micky was in a horse-drawn carriage. Even his mum rode a motorbike.”

The youngster had been a keen motocross rider before being diagnosed with the aggressive illness.

“He was a really great rider,” D-Saro said.

His mum Lisa and dad David, along with older sisters Chantelle, Kharis, and Rosslyn, all made a public appeal for help so he could receive 'Car T treatment' abroad.

D-Saro put together a music video, “Fight like Micky” in October last year to help raise funds.

The young Tottenham Hotspur fan also received support from the club's striker Harry Kane, who sent him signed merchandise to help raise cash.

D-Saro said: “Micky showed so much strength.

“Even though he was going through a tough time he would smile and would always find a joke.

“Most people would grumble if they were going through what Micky was but instead he was there helping others and even organised toys to be donated to other children at Christmas.”

During his treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Micky underwent a stem cell transplant from his father, who was a 50 per cent match, and became cancer free for several months.

However his immune system was damaged by the treatment he received for his illness and left him susceptible to infections.

He died at the family's home in Basildon on Sunday, April 14.

