Barking and Dagenham furniture shop owner fined for dumping mattresses

Published: 5:05 PM August 27, 2021

A pair of mattress-dumping fly-tippers have been fined following a sting operation from Barking and Dagenham Council. - Credit: PA WIRE

A pair of mattress-dumping fly-tippers have been fined following a town hall sting operation.

The pair - who have not been named by Barking and Dagenham Council - received fines totalling £1,200, with one receiving a £400 fine and the other hit with two fines totalling £800.

One of the people fined owns a furniture shop in the borough which sells mattresses, while the other was identified by their own tenant.

Both were rumbled after appearing on the council's wall of shame web series which, since it started in August 2018, has amassed more than 320,000 views.

Two more men have also received £400 fines for dumping bags of waste in the street.

You may also want to watch:

The news comes after a spate of bed-related grime crimes, with illegally dumped mattresses and frames blighting fly-tip hotspots in the borough.

In a crackdown, the council is sending out letters with photos of the fly-tippers caught in the act by CCTV cameras.

It is hoped this will lead to more people coming forward to identify fly-tippers.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and public safety, said: "It’s great to see that another four fly-tippers have been identified and fined.

"They’ll have learned a very expensive lesson for something that’s really very simple – don’t use our streets as your own private tip."

Another council operation recently saw more than £24,000 in fines issued to people fly-tipping in Gale Street, Dagenham.

The tippers were using the spot to chuck their unwanted bulky waste from their cars, however, a Barking and Dagenham Council CCTV camera captured their number plates.

Councillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger - Credit: Archant

Cllr Mullane said: "We take a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and we’re doing everything in our power to stop it, including sending letters, producing the wall of shame and sorting through waste to find pieces of rubbish that could lead to us identifying culprits."

In total, more than 60 fixed penalty notices were handed out by the local authority, with the vast majority of those caught living in the borough.

The current fine for littering in Barking and Dagenham is £150 and £400 for fly-tipping.

This comes after a woman from Fairlop was ordered to pay £1,000 after someone driving her car disposed of a cigarette in Dagenham.

People are encouraged to take their bulky waste and recycling to the Frizlands Lane tip, or book to have it collected via the council’s website.