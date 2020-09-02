Livery company’s master and members to cycle 500 miles in aid of Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone

Simon Swift is another rider taking part in the 500 mile ride from Scotland to London in aid of Future Youth Zone. Picture: Simon Swift Archant

A 500 mile-long bike ride from Scotland to London is being staged to raise money for a Dagenham youth club.

James Higgins is raising money for Future Youth Zone. Picture: James Higgins James Higgins is raising money for Future Youth Zone. Picture: James Higgins

Kenny MacKay, the Master of the Worshipful Company of Distillers – together with liverymen and other members of the industry – are to take part in the ride aimed at raising funds for Future Youth Zone in Porters Avenue.

The Worshipful Company of Distillers is a Livery Company of the City of London and was granted its Royal Charter in 1638 by King Charles 1.

The riders are set to leave on September 16 and arrive back in the capital on City Giving Day (September 22) which is when City firms celebrate charitable achievements as part of the Lord Mayor’s Appeal.

The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman William Russell, is expected to welcome the riders at Guildhall Yard, where he will hopefully be presented with a substantial cheque for Future Youth Zone.

Ed Macey-Dare is cycling for Future Youth Zone. Picture: Ed Macey-Dare Ed Macey-Dare is cycling for Future Youth Zone. Picture: Ed Macey-Dare

All the fundraising will come through the Distillers’ Charity, which was established in 1955 in part to support young people.

Master MacKay said: “Fifty per cent of all the money raised will go to Future Youth Zone. I am passionate about the work they do across the country’s most disadvantaged areas.

“They give hope to young people in deprived areas, providing them with somewhere safe and inspiring to spend their free time in order to help them achieve their full potential”.

Gavin Evans, who is in charge at Future Youth Zone, said: “We are so grateful to the Worshipful Company of Distillers for supporting Future as founder patrons, and to Master MacKay and the team for taking on this incredible challenge to raise much needed funds for our work.

“This year has been challenging for all young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The money raised will help Future give young people somewhere to go, something to do and someone to talk to, to ensure they can thrive after Covid-19.”

Barking and Dagenham Youth Zone, named by youngsters as Future, is a purpose-built facility for the borough’s young people aged eight to 19 and up to 25 for those with disabilities.

The £6.15million venue on the corner of Parsloes Park was officially opened by Prince Harry in April 2019 and welcomed its 4,000th member four months later.

