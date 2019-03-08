Dagenham Future Youth Zone boss finishes 470-mile Carlisle to Croydon charity bike ride

Charity cyclists arriving at the borough's Youth Zone. Picture: Angharad Carrick. Angharad Carrick

A youth club boss has cycled more than 470 miles in five days to raise funds for the charity.

Barking and Dagenahm Youth Zone CEO Gavin Evans. Picture: OnSide Youth Zones. Barking and Dagenahm Youth Zone CEO Gavin Evans. Picture: OnSide Youth Zones.

Gavin Evans, chief executive of Future Youth Zone in Porters Avenue, Dagenham, joined a team of 19 cyclists from across the OnSide Youth Zone network for the ride.

Gavin, who has raised more than £1,600, said all the money will go towards improving the lives of young people in the borough.

He said: "Future Youth Zone is about providing young people with a safe and inspiring place. By giving them a place to go and people to talk to, we can transform their lives."

The group started out at the charity's most northern site in Carlisle on October 21 and visited each of the charity's UK bases as part of the Tour De Youth Zones campaign before finishing at the Croydon hub on October 25.

The cyclists inside Dagenham's Future Youth Zone. Picture: Angharad Carrick. The cyclists inside Dagenham's Future Youth Zone. Picture: Angharad Carrick.

Young people who attend the Dagenham club welcomed Gavin and the other cyclists at their penultimate stop before they pedalled to Croydon.

Each youth zone created its own baton which the team of cyclists passed on at the next stop.

Dave McNicholl, CEO of Warrington's Youth Zone and the campaign's organiser, said: "We chose cycling because we promote health and wellbeing. We hope to be role models for our young people."

Handing over one of the Youth Zone batons. Picture: Angharad Carrick. Handing over one of the Youth Zone batons. Picture: Angharad Carrick.

He added the charity, which is opening in Hammersmith and Fulham in 2020, hopes to open in every London borough.

Future in Dagenham was London's first OnSide Youth Zone. It opened in April with a Royal visit from Prince Harry, who signed the guest book and took part in some of the activities on offer.

The Future Youth Zone is backed by Barking and Dagenham Council, The Queen's Trust and Jack Petchey Foundation.

It boasts an indoor climbing wall, a 3G football pitch, performing arts studio and a gym, which are available for the borough's young people aged between eight and 19, and up to 25 for those with disabilities.

A team of youth workers and volunteers keeps the centre open seven days a week and during school holidays with a minimum of twenty activities put on per day.

Future's 6,000 members pay an annual £5 membership and then 50p per visit.