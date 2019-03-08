Search

Youth Zone's doors open for first time as 1,000 sign up

PUBLISHED: 15:09 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 21 May 2019

Future Youth Zone members and staff on the red carpet. Picture: Melissa Page

Future Youth Zone members and staff on the red carpet. Picture: Melissa Page

Archant

Youngsters were given a glimpse into the future as Dagenham's newest youth centre opened its doors to members for the first time.

Theo Drinkwater, 11, on the climbing wall. Picture: Melissa PageTheo Drinkwater, 11, on the climbing wall. Picture: Melissa Page

Future Youth Zone, on the corner of Parsloes Park, held its grand opening on Saturday - complete with a red carpet.

They were able to try out activities at the £6.15 million centre, which boasts facilities including a climbing wall, skate park, dance studio and music room.

You may also want to watch:

The venue, run by OnSide Youth Zones, already has more than 1,000 members aged eight to 19 - 25 of those with additional needs.

Courtney Wasell, 16, competing against her friend Charlie Camden, 16, at running. Picture: Melissa PageCourtney Wasell, 16, competing against her friend Charlie Camden, 16, at running. Picture: Melissa Page

Future Youth Zone CEO Gavin Evans said: "We are so excited to get going and to already have 1,000 members is incredible.

"We cannot thank the countless people who have made this day possible enough and we should all be proud that we have given young people in Barking and Dagenham somewhere to go, something to do and someone to talk to."

To sign up visit futureyouthzone.org

