Future Youth Zone: 'Happy childhood experiences mould the people we become'

Published: 9:45 AM July 28, 2021

Chief executive of Barking and Dagenham's Future Youth Zone, Gavin Evans, speaks on ? in this month's column for the Post.

The end of the school year is usually filled with many happy traditions and rituals that should be a rite of passage for all children and young people.

Proud parents and carers watching their children take part in sports day, laughter and tears at the final Year 6 leavers assembly and a long queue of children (and parents) ready to throw a wet sponge at the headteacher during the summer fete.

I’m sure most of us, even the drenched headteachers, look back on those memories with a huge amount of joy and contentment.

As a former teacher with plenty of friends still working in education, I know how hard schools have worked to ensure those moments have continued for young people.

You may also want to watch:

I’ve heard stories of sports days being streamed directly into the homes of parents and carers, leavers assemblies broadcasted on Zoom and even summer fetes with socially distanced headteacher dunking devices.

Gavin Evans has plans for the summer - Credit: OnSide Youth Zones

Our childhood experiences mould the people that we become in our later years.

I believe the more positivity, learning and fun that we can squeeze into a child’s early years, the more likely they are to go on and become happy, healthy and independent members of our society.

Thank you to all the teachers and support staff who have given their all to ensure young people got the very best end to a very challenging year.

While our teaching friends have a well-earned rest, the baton is now passed on to those organisations that give young people positive activities to do when schools are closed to ensure children and young people have a summer to remember!

At Youth Zone, our summer programme kicks off next week and this year we are delighted to be delivering the government’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme alongside a whole host of other amazing organisations in the borough.

You can find out more about what is on offer for young people of all ages at www.gov.uk/government/publications/holiday-activities-and-food-programme. School’s out but there is plenty for children and young people to get up to in Barking and Dagenham this summer.

Thanks to Barking and Dagenham Post for providing some space each month for me to champion young people and share my views and thoughts on the youth sector.

If you’re interested in our work, please feel free to get in touch via enquiries@futureyouthzone.org