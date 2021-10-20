Youth Zone: 'Why inclusivity is a top priority'

Opinion

Published: 3:45 PM October 20, 2021 Updated: 3:56 PM October 22, 2021

In this month's column with Future Youth Zone based in Barking and Dagenham, chief executive Gavin Evans writes about the club's commitment to inclusivity and what "futurebility" means to him.

“I choose not to place "dis", in my ability” - Robert M. Hensel.

This is a quote that the young people chose to place on the wall of our sensory room at the Youth Zone.

It resonates with me and echoes the values of the Youth Zone, as we do our best to support all young people from the community.

The variety of young people’s stories and aspirations for their futures makes me feel lucky to work within an environment like the Youth Zone, where the foundations for those futures can be made.

You may also want to watch:

I’m really proud that we support young people from a diverse mix of communities and backgrounds.

This is made possible because our team ensures everyone receives a warm welcome and that we keep inclusion at the forefront of our thinking.

Gavin Evans feels lucky to work within an environment like the Youth Zone - Credit: OnSide Youth Zones

Every Sunday at the Youth Zone we deliver a session for young people who have additional needs, called Futurebility.

This provides an opportunity for young people to access the Youth Zone and develop positive relationships with youth workers outside of our core weekly programme.

We work in partnership with a number of different organisations to ensure that the activities we deliver are accessible and our team are able to support and challenge young people appropriately.

These sessions are full of fun, energy and learning and are really appreciated by parents and carers.

Sara attends our inclusion session on Sundays.

“I do not usually feel comfortable leaving my daughter somewhere where I am not around to watch or just be there just in case she needs support but since the first day I dropped her at the Youth Zone - I cried my eyes out - she has developed and I feel slightly more comfortable and reassured that she will one day manage life without me,” said Sara’s parent.

I’m so pleased we have been able to support families like Sara’s and provide them with some reassurance and hope for the future.

There have been numerous other young people who started their journey with us by attending the session on a Sunday but now take the opportunity to attend other sessions during the week as well.

This is because they feel safe, confident and comfortable in the environment that has been created by our team and our commitment to supporting young people from the whole community.

If you’re interested in our work, please feel free to get in touch via enquiries@futureyouthzone.org