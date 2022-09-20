Teenage moped rider dies after Dagenham collision

Police were called to reports of the collision in Gale Street on Sunday (September 18) - Credit: PA

A boy has died after a road collision in Dagenham.

The 16-year-old was riding a moped which collided with a car in Gale Street on Sunday (September 18).

Police were called to reports of the incident at 1.35pm.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said the car driver stopped at the scene and that no-one has been arrested.

They added that the boy's family has been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call 101, quoting reference 3360/18sep.