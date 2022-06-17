A woman was taken to hospital, after a bonfire in a garden in Raydons Road, Dagenham, got out of control - Credit: Google

A woman was taken to hospital last night, after a bonfire in a Dagenham garden got out of control.

Firefighters have issued safety guidance following the incident in Raydons Road yesterday (June 16).

Two people left the property before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived just after 9.30pm, and a woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Crews had the blaze under control within an hour.

A decking area, a lean-to, the external fascia of a ground floor rear extension and two fence panels were damaged by the blaze.

According to the LFB, the fire is believed to have been caused by a bonfire in the rear garden.

A spokesperson said: "We would urge people to consider if their bonfire is necessary and to take care if you’re burning waste at home.

"Never use paraffin or petrol on your bonfire and make sure you build it far away from any buildings, sheds and fences and never leave it unattended.”

They urged people to check their local authority’s advice on bonfires and to follow the LFB's safety tips.

About 15 firefighters using three engines from Barking and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene.