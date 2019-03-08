Search

Barking and Dagenham council collects 200 buses' worth of waste in green scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 August 2019

Barking and Dagenham Council has said it's collected almost 3,000 tonnes of green waste in the two years it's offered green bins. Picture: Ken Mears.

The council has collected almost 3,000 tonnes of green waste since the new bins were introduced two years ago, it's said.

That's the equivalent of 234 new, double-decker Routemaster buses.

Right now, 7,460 residents are signed up to the scheme, which costs £40 a year.

The service provides an eco-friendly way to get rid of flowers, grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, weeds, leaves, and twigs, and runs from March to December.

Councillor Syed Ghani is cabinet member for public realm.

She said: "It really is fantastic to hear that so much green garden waste has been sent to be composted where it can be reused on gardens.

"I'm delighted thousands of residents have taken advantage of this fantastic service and I urge as many people as possible sign up to the scheme and join our green revolution."

The green garden waste service was launched in 2017 as part of the council's effort to meet mayor of London Sadiq Khan's target of a 50 per cent recycling rate by 2030.

Barking and Dagenham council collects 200 buses' worth of waste in green scheme

