Winners of Gascoigne Estate lockdown art competition announced

Pranav Menon and his mother Chinnu with his winning picture. Picture: Be First Archant

The winners of a competition for children at Gascoigne Primary have been announced.

Abdulrahmaan Mohammed, aged five, who won the Early Years Foundation Stage, pictured here surrounded by his brothers. Picture: Be First Abdulrahmaan Mohammed, aged five, who won the Early Years Foundation Stage, pictured here surrounded by his brothers. Picture: Be First

Be First, the organisation regenerating the Gascoigne Estate for Barking and Dagenham Council, teamed up with the school to create an activity for children during lockdown.

The task was to encourage children to design an artwork responding to the changes on the estate.

An Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet prize for the best entry was up for grabs in each age group.

There were 57 entries judged by Be First board members and the ward’s Cllr Saima Ashraf.

Jenny Dai, aged eight, with her artwork. Jenny won the Key Stage 2 category. Her brother Jevon was runner up in the Key Stage 1 category. Picture: Be First Jenny Dai, aged eight, with her artwork. Jenny won the Key Stage 2 category. Her brother Jevon was runner up in the Key Stage 1 category. Picture: Be First

The winners were: Abdulrahmaan Mohammed, aged five, who won the early years foundation stage with a map of his house, the park and school. Runner up was Rithvi Vaddepally also aged five.

Pranav Menon won the prize in the Key Stage 1: Year 1 and 2 competition with a map of his journey to school. Runner up was Jevon Dai, aged six.

Eight year old Jenny Dai won the prize in the Key Stage 2: Year 3-6 category with a set of pictures and detailed article about the improvements she would like to see on the estate. Muhammed Qasim was runner up.

Liyana Hossain also got a special mention from the judges for a picture of Barking Boathouse.

All entrants received a voucher prize and their work was shared on the Gascoigne website, on Be First’s Instagram account and in a compilation video.

Synthia Griffin, a board m of Be First who helped judge the competition, said: “I would like to congratulate and thank every child who entered our competition.

“The quality of the entries was incredibly high, and the effort, creativity and ideas that the children generated was simply outstanding.”

Kelly McKinnon, family liaison practitioner at Gascoigne Primary, said: “The Be First competition has been an exciting project for the children to take part in, giving them the opportunity to share their views on how they see their future borough and to showcase the amazing talent of the children who attend Gascoigne Primary School.

“It has been a pleasure working with the team at Be First and I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved in making this happen.”