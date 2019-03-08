Search

Neighbours' views sought ahead of Gascoigne estate redevelopment

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 June 2019

Be First wants to hear from neighbours on the Gascoigne estate about its redevelopment plans. Picture: BE FIRST

Be First wants to hear from neighbours on the Gascoigne estate about its redevelopment plans. Picture: BE FIRST

Archant

Neighbours are being urged to help shape the next phase of an estate's redevelopment.

Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration company, Be First, is holding a consultation event to allow people to give feedback on the latest plans for the western side of the Gascoigne estate in Barking.

An exhibition will outline the designs for more than 200 new homes of which more than 40 per cent will be affordable, together with attractive public spaces and a sustainable energy system.

Architects and staff from Be First will be on hand to explain, answer questions and collect people's views.

Mark Stallard, project manager for Be First, said: "We believe that our plan for the next chapter of development will provide top quality new homes - and more of them - at Gascoigne West.

"But the acid test is what residents think of them. We need people to get involved as much as possible before we finalise our plans."

The proposals will be on display at Boathouse Creative Studios, 62 Abbey Road, on Thursday (June 27) from 3pm to 8pm and Friday (June 28) from 2pm to 5pm.

It will also be possible to see the plans online at yourcall.befirst/building-a-better-Gascoigne from Thursday.

A detailed planning application will be submitted in the summer following the consultation.

