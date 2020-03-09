Search

Advanced search

Neighbours invited to Gascoigne estate redevelopment meeting

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 March 2020

A computer generated image of proposals for the west side of the Gascoigne estate which will be on show at an event on March 19 at The Boathouse Studio. Picture: Be First

A computer generated image of proposals for the west side of the Gascoigne estate which will be on show at an event on March 19 at The Boathouse Studio. Picture: Be First

Archant

A meeting has been arranged for people to have their say on redevelopment plans.

Neighbours at the Gascoigne estate are invited to give their views on plans to redevelop the area at an event on Tuesday, March 10 at Gascoigne Primary from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.

Be First is hosting two consultations on proposals to build more homes and improve the surrounding area while making the estate better connected to the town centre and River Roding.

You may also want to watch:

Pat Hayes, managing director of Be First, said: "We want residents to get involved in the process and help shape our plans to improve the Gascoigne area.

"Our proposals will help deliver hundreds more top-quality affordable homes for local people but we need the views of the community to make sure we make the new Gascoigne a beacon of 21st century living."

The event will provide an opportunity to look at proposals for 222 new homes, part of the latest phase of the development on the east side of Gascoigne Road.

The second event takes place on Thursday, March 19 at The Boathouse Studio in the Icehouse Quarter off Abbey Road. It will showcase proposals to build almost 400 new homes in the area on the corner of Gascoigne Road and St Paul's Road, opposite Abbey Green.

Most Read

Duchess of Sussex tells men to ‘value the women in your lives’ on surprise visit to Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'equality' sign following a school assembly. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Dagenham man recognised for bravely saving young boy from vicious dog attack

Local hero Artan Mahmood who saved a child from an attack by a dog. Credit Barking and Dagenham council

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Post letters: Parking revenue, KMT, public transport, be a Dementia Friend and have tea for cats

Restrictions in place in Thames View. Picture: JON KING

Most Read

Duchess of Sussex tells men to ‘value the women in your lives’ on surprise visit to Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex poses with school children making the 'equality' sign following a school assembly. Picture: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Dagenham man recognised for bravely saving young boy from vicious dog attack

Local hero Artan Mahmood who saved a child from an attack by a dog. Credit Barking and Dagenham council

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Post letters: Parking revenue, KMT, public transport, be a Dementia Friend and have tea for cats

Restrictions in place in Thames View. Picture: JON KING

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cycling: Barking & Dagenham’s Harvey makes mark at Milton Keynes

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Amy Harvey tops the podium

Barking boss Gardner says South Park win was satisfying

Jack Hayes of Barking scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Barking vs South Park, BetVictor League South Central Division Football at Mayesbrook Park on 7th March 2020

Unlucky West Ham count the cost of missed chances at Arsenal

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Brundle praises ‘togetherness’ after scoring winner against Aldershot

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019
Drive 24