Neighbours invited to Gascoigne estate redevelopment meeting

A computer generated image of proposals for the west side of the Gascoigne estate which will be on show at an event on March 19 at The Boathouse Studio. Picture: Be First Archant

A meeting has been arranged for people to have their say on redevelopment plans.

Neighbours at the Gascoigne estate are invited to give their views on plans to redevelop the area at an event on Tuesday, March 10 at Gascoigne Primary from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.

Be First is hosting two consultations on proposals to build more homes and improve the surrounding area while making the estate better connected to the town centre and River Roding.

Pat Hayes, managing director of Be First, said: "We want residents to get involved in the process and help shape our plans to improve the Gascoigne area.

"Our proposals will help deliver hundreds more top-quality affordable homes for local people but we need the views of the community to make sure we make the new Gascoigne a beacon of 21st century living."

The event will provide an opportunity to look at proposals for 222 new homes, part of the latest phase of the development on the east side of Gascoigne Road.

The second event takes place on Thursday, March 19 at The Boathouse Studio in the Icehouse Quarter off Abbey Road. It will showcase proposals to build almost 400 new homes in the area on the corner of Gascoigne Road and St Paul's Road, opposite Abbey Green.