Approved Gascoigne Estate plans dubbed one of greenest schemes in London

The next phase of the Gascoigne Estate's redevelopment has been approved.

Plans to build a 226 new homes at one of east London’s largest housing redevelopments have been approved.

Barking and Dagenham Council’s planning committee members agreed to the proposals for the homes on Barking’s Gascoigne Estate thanks in part to the fact the latest development was described as one of the greenest in London.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “This is great news. These plans deliver more really affordable homes for people and set new standards for the quality and sustainability of council owned housing.

“[They] will create a great place to live and make better use of resources which will save residents money and help reduce environmental impact.”

The proposals include: 226 new homes with rents starting from £159 a week for a one bedroom flat; tree-lined courtyards and play areas; green roofs and rain gardens; solar panels and a connection to the borough’s heat network. There are also plans for 414 cycling spaces.

Jacob Willson, head of design at Be First, said: “We are dedicated to delivering quality, affordable and sustainable developments which move us towards our zero carbon ambitions.

“It has been a pleasure working with residents and Pitman Tozer Architects on this exciting phase of the Gascoigne Estate.”

Luke Tozer, director of Pitman Tozer, said: “Following on from the work of White Arkitekter in phase two, this next phase in the development of the Gascoigne East estate brings forward two parcels of land that will help to seed the subsequent development to the south.

“We’ve been working closely with Be First to create designs that optimise offsite construction as well as minimise the carbon footprint, achieving net zero carbon on plot J, with all homes being dual aspect in a stacked layout.

“The buildings are a backdrop to the public realm design by Turkington Martin which is key in the drive to build upon a sense of place within regeneration of the Gascoigne East Estate.”

Up to 55 per cent of the development will be “affordable”, with 29pc offered at London affordable rent, 26pc below market rent (up to 80 per cent) and 41pc for private rent.