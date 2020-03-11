Gascoigne estate redevelopment plans unveiled

The third phase of the Gascoigne estate's redevelopment, coloured in silver, is under consultation. Picture: Jon King Archant

Plans to redevelop part of an estate by building more than 200 homes have gone on show for the first time.

L-R: Dubravka Polic, senior development manager, and Jennie Coombes, head of affordable housing at Be First. Picture: Jon King L-R: Dubravka Polic, senior development manager, and Jennie Coombes, head of affordable housing at Be First. Picture: Jon King

Neighbours got the chance to pore over designs for the next stage of work earmarked for the eastern end of the Gascoigne estate in Barking at a public consultation at Gascoigne Primary on Tuesday, March 10.

Jennie Coombes, head of affordable housing at the council's regeneration firm Be First, said the overall redevelopment of the estate has passed the halfway point, but there was a long way to go before until completion.

'The start we've made is excellent, but we need to keep going and make sure we're clear on getting people's views. We need people to tell us what would make this a good place to live,' Jennie added.

If passed at the planning stage, this phase would see the building of 222 homes across two sites, 100 of which could be for private rent in two blocks at the back of Gascoigne Primary and the rest affordable rents at a single block on King Edward's Road. Flats would range from one to three bedrooms.

L-R: Rhianon Morgan, architect at Public Works, Lucy Millichamp and Joyce Asante from White Arkitekter at the consultation. Picture: Jon King L-R: Rhianon Morgan, architect at Public Works, Lucy Millichamp and Joyce Asante from White Arkitekter at the consultation. Picture: Jon King

However, Be First is still in the process of deciding the final details before putting the bid before the town hall's planning chiefs.

Staff from Swedish firm White Arkitekter were also at the consultation, asking neighbours what they wanted from public places around the blocks.

Father of three, Allwin Dixit, from Abbey Road, said he would like to live in the new neighbourhood.

'It's a good thing. The only thing is they need some way to get to the station. There's only one bus,' he said.

Mother of two, Iveta, who asked not to be named in full, added: 'I'm so happy to see this. It will give people a nice place to live in.'

The first phase of Gascoigne's redevelopment - 381 social rent and shared ownership homes - is now finished and the second - 526 dwellings 65 per cent of which are termed affordable - being built.

But change has not always been easy.

'It's been a challenge. We've moved a lot of people. A few people have been resistant to that because they've lived here a long while,' Jennie said.

She added that the majority of residents had coped with the change.