Foodbank opens on Gascoigne Estate

A team of volunteers has launched a community foodbank in Barking.

The Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust Foodbank is on the Gascoigne Estate.

The people behind it say it will come as a relief to a community suffering with “desperate” levels of deprivation.

Mbarak Said from Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust Foodbank, speaking after the launch, said: “We may live in an area where poverty levels are really high, but we are a close knit community and we will do whatever it takes to support each other.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a horrific impact on us all but together we will get through this.”

The foodbank has a live fundraising page at launchgood.com/project/al_noor_cultural__educational_trust with the trust inviting readers to show support by making donations and sharing the link.

Telephone referrals can be made by calling 07305 243 259.