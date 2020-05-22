Search

Advanced search

Foodbank opens on Gascoigne Estate

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 May 2020

The Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust Foodbank is based on the Gascoigne Estate in Barking. Picture: Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust

The Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust Foodbank is based on the Gascoigne Estate in Barking. Picture: Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust

Archant

A team of volunteers has launched a community foodbank in Barking.

The foodbank has a live fundraising page at launchgood.com. Picture: Al Noor Cultural and Educational TrustThe foodbank has a live fundraising page at launchgood.com. Picture: Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust

The Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust Foodbank is on the Gascoigne Estate.

The people behind it say it will come as a relief to a community suffering with “desperate” levels of deprivation.

You may also want to watch:

Mbarak Said from Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust Foodbank, speaking after the launch, said: “We may live in an area where poverty levels are really high, but we are a close knit community and we will do whatever it takes to support each other.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a horrific impact on us all but together we will get through this.”

The foodbank has a live fundraising page at launchgood.com/project/al_noor_cultural__educational_trust with the trust inviting readers to show support by making donations and sharing the link.

Telephone referrals can be made by calling 07305 243 259.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Town Hall steps in to save redevelopment of former Dagenham Job Centre

Dagenham Job Centre Plus in Chequers Lane

Dagenham man and woman arrested after theft of children’s toys

Officers from Brentwood's local policing team stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road following reports it had been involved in a theft. Picture: Essex Police

Coronavirus: Barking and Dagenham parents and teachers share thoughts on school reopening plans

Children will have to follow social distancing measures in school. Picture: Jacob King/PA

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Barking station among 20 busiest in London

Barking station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Town Hall steps in to save redevelopment of former Dagenham Job Centre

Dagenham Job Centre Plus in Chequers Lane

Dagenham man and woman arrested after theft of children’s toys

Officers from Brentwood's local policing team stopped a yellow Sprinter van on Ongar Road following reports it had been involved in a theft. Picture: Essex Police

Coronavirus: Barking and Dagenham parents and teachers share thoughts on school reopening plans

Children will have to follow social distancing measures in school. Picture: Jacob King/PA

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Barking station among 20 busiest in London

Barking station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Foodbank opens on Gascoigne Estate

The Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust Foodbank is based on the Gascoigne Estate in Barking. Picture: Al Noor Cultural and Educational Trust

Opinion: Council leading the way in support

City & East AM Unmesh Desai is impressed by BD CAN

Bank Holiday weekend sports quiz

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Lots for clubs to learn during lockdown

The FA launched a learning channel on YouTube in April

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA
Drive 24