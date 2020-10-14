Forget Bob the Builder! Meet Ella the architect inspiring Barking children to get building

Kelly McKinnon, from Gascoigne Primary School, pupils Karen, Lithi, Alfreda and Gary Redmond from Wates Residential.

Bob the Builder may have topped the charts once, but now it’s time for Ella the architect to inspire a generation to get into the trade.

Key Stage 2 pupils from Gascoigne Primary School in Barking will receive a free copy of book What Do … Construction Workers Do? by Emma Juhasz, which aims to increase diversity in the sector.

Kelly McKinnon, family liaison practitioner at Gascoigne, said: “The book will hopefully inspire this generation of children to not only take an interest in the construction work which is taking place on the estate now, but also highlight future career opportunities open to them as adults.”

The book shows youngsters how construction workers build and includes characters such as architect, Ella, and Yasmin, a quantity surveyor.

Developer Wates Residential, which is behind a £55 million development in the borough, is handing out 292 copies to children in Barking.

Kate Ives, the company’s development director, said: “We are passionate about inspiring children from all backgrounds and showing that the sector is open to all.”