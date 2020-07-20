Man in hospital after Barking shooting
PUBLISHED: 12:03 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 20 July 2020
A man is in hospital after being been shot.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was found by officers in Gascoigne Road, Barking, after the police were called at 7.41pm on Sunday, July 19 to reports of a gun being fired.
A Met police spokesperson said: “Officers, specially trained firearms officers and paramedics found a man suffering a gunshot injury.
“He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.”
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
