Gascoigne's Got Talent show offers spotlight to Barking and Dagenham contestants

Published: 3:28 PM June 4, 2021

Ryan Edwards, a co-founder of organisers Gascoigne Residents’ Forum, said the talent show would offer contestants five minutes in the spotlight. - Credit: Ryan Edwards

Move over Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams because a Barking estate is gearing up for its own talent show.

The Gascoigne Estate is putting on a contest named after the hit ITV show Britain's Got Talent.

Gascoigne's Got Talent is open to anyone, though priority will be given to people from the neighbourhood if demand for the stage is high.

The contest is to be held on the estate at Phoenix Park which opened on June 1 but stages its official launch festival from midday to 4pm on Saturday, June 26.

The park is the result of a grassroots project involving Gascoigne Residents’ Forum, Be First, Urban Symbiotics, landscape architects Fabrik and building firm Wates Residential.

Ryan Edwards, a founding member of the forum, said: "While we can't necessarily guarantee fame and fortune, this will be a great opportunity to show us your talents.

"It doesn't matter what type of talent you have - whether it be singing, dancing, telling jokes, juggling or even playing the spoons on your knees - this will be a great, fun event to come together as a community and have your five minutes in the spotlight."

A panel of three judges will be made up of representatives from Barking and Dagenham Council, Gascoigne Residents Forum and the Broadway Theatre.

There will be prizes available for first, second and third places in the competition.

The organisers are also making arrangements for Gascoigne's Got Talent to be filmed, with clips of entrants made available on the forum's forthcoming social media channels.

Anyone interested in taking part will need to email gascoigneresidentsforum@gmail.com with their name, age, address and one sentence describing the talent they want to showcase.

Phoenix Park - which includes a stage - is situated where a row of dilapidated, empty houses once stood.

The dwellings were demolished as part of redevelopment plans.