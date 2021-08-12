Girl, 15, dies four days after incident at Barking's Capital Karts

Published: 3:07 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM August 12, 2021

A 15-year-old girl has died four days after an incident at Capital Karts in Barking.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) shortly after 3pm on Friday (August 6) to reports of an injured teenager at a commercial premises in Ripple Road.

An LAS spokesperson said they were called at 2.23pm to reports of the incident.

They added: “We sent a number of resources including an ambulance, medics in response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer.

"We also dispatched London’s air ambulance. We treated a person at the scene before taking them to a London major trauma centre.”

A spokesperson for Barking and Dagenham Council confirmed the incident took place at the popular venue.

The Met has confirmed that the youngster was pronounced dead on Tuesday (August 10) and that her family is aware.

Officers are liaising with health and safety officials from the council and enquiries continue into the circumstances.