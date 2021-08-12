News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Girl, 15, dies four days after incident at Barking's Capital Karts

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:07 PM August 12, 2021    Updated: 3:22 PM August 12, 2021
Capital Karts in Barking

A 15-year-old girl has died four days after an incident at Capital Karts in Barking. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A 15-year-old girl has died four days after an incident at Capital Karts in Barking.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) shortly after 3pm on Friday (August 6) to reports of an injured teenager at a commercial premises in Ripple Road.

An LAS spokesperson said they were called at 2.23pm to reports of the incident.

They added: “We sent a number of resources including an ambulance, medics in response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer.

"We also dispatched London’s air ambulance. We treated a person at the scene before taking them to a London major trauma centre.”

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Barking and Dagenham Council confirmed the incident took place at the popular venue.

The Met has confirmed that the youngster was pronounced dead on Tuesday (August 10) and that her family is aware. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Investigation after house fire in Dagenham
  2. 2 Girl, 15, dies four days after incident at Barking's Capital Karts
  3. 3 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
  1. 4 Elderly woman found with head injury in Barking
  2. 5 'This is a matter of upholding local democracy': Jon Cruddas slams CPZ roll out in Dagenham
  3. 6 Donations plea to complete £5 million Becontree Estate community centre
  4. 7 Dagenham Farm to sell fresh, organic produce at new stall
  5. 8 Barking boss Gardner revealed disappointment of being in the Isthmian North
  6. 9 A Level results 2021: Robert Clack School achieves record Russell Group places
  7. 10 A Level results: The Warren School's largest cohort receive grades

Officers are liaising with health and safety officials from the council and enquiries continue into the circumstances.

Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

scene

Metropolitan Police

Elderly woman dies after van collision in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A car parked on double yellow lines

Barking and Dagenham Council

'It's time they listened': Council urged to scrap CPZ in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A 72-year-old woman died after a collision in Princess Parade, New Road, Dagenham on August 5.

Metropolitan Police

Witness appeal after woman, 72, dies in Dagenham van collision

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Police are urging residents in Chigwell to be vigilant following a series of burglaries. Picture: Me

Metropolitan Police

Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Daniel Gayne

person