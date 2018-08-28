Missing: Girl, 14, with links to Barking and Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 09:41 09 January 2019
Have you seen a missing 14-year-old girl who may be in Barking and Dagenham?
Joanne was wearing a camouflage jacket, black jeans and black trainers when she was seen last. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Joanne Cooper, who has links to the borough, was last seen on New Year’s Day.
She was wearing a camouflage jacket, black jeans and black trainers.
An Essex Police spokeswoman said: “Joanne has been reported missing before and we are concerned for her welfare.”
Joanne went missing from Westcliff-on-Sea. She also has links to Luton, Southend, Hertfordshire, Clacton and Suffolk.
Anyone with information should call Southend police on 101.