Light festival sees cyclists brighten up Barking and Dagenham streets

Published: 7:00 AM April 13, 2021

Lullaby is the latest artwork to light up the borough's streets. - Credit: Richard Johnson/RJ Photographics

A light festival has continued with cyclists decorating their bikes and playing lullaby music through speakers on a night time ride.

The mobile installation Lullaby - created by artist Luke Jerram - saw volunteers pedal through the streets of Barking and Dagenham on Saturday and Sunday (April 10-11).

People took to their bikes which were decorated with lights. - Credit: Richard Johnson/RJ Photographics

Cyclists appeared in groups of six for the artwork by Mr Jerram, a multidisciplinary artist known for his sculptures, installations and live artworks.

He recently created a sculpture of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in glass.

Lullaby tunes were played through speakers during the rides which took place on Saturday and Sunday. - Credit: Alastair Muir

The Glow festival opened with the London premiere of Global Rainbow, created by Yvette Mattern.

The light installation saw an array of lasers beamed into the night sky in the pattern of a rainbow.

You may also want to watch:

It was projected from April 2 to 5 from the top of CU London, with reports it could be seen across east London and even as far as the World’s End estate in Chelsea.

The third installation will appear in the borough very soon, though details are being kept secret by the organisers.