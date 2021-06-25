Union tells Barking and Dagenham Council to 'up its game' on flytipping

Published: 2:14 PM June 25, 2021

Barking and Dagenham saw reports of flytipping rise 31 per cent in 2019/20 compared to the year before. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

A union has called for more action to tackle flytipping in Barking and Dagenham.

The borough's council is in the bottom five for actions to combat illegal dumping taken by local authorities in London, according to an analysis carried out by the GMB.

In 2019/20, the five councils with the fewest number of actions were: Bexley (102), Barking and Dagenham (157), Bromley (211), Kingston upon Thames (482) and Harrow (553).

That 157 figure is out of 3,794 reports of flytipping in the borough. Reports increased by 31 per cent on the year before, according to the GMB.

Tony Warr, GMB acting London regional secretary, said: "Councils like Bexley, Barking and Dagenham, Bromley, Kingston upon Thames and Harrow, at [the] bottom of the London league, must up their games for action on flytipping."

You may also want to watch:

He called for better education on the costs of dealing with the problem, as well as on how people can dispose of rubbish and unwanted items properly.

Further demands include CCTV, "rigorous" investigations, investment in recycling and disposal facilities as well as clamping down with larger fines.

"We need a policy of zero tolerance with action against flytipping on all fronts, at all times," Mr Warr said.

The union used government figures covering England to crunch the numbers, and national totals are based on data reported by local authorities.

Recently introduced changes in the reporting method do not affect the enforcement action and prosecution numbers.

Only the last week of the 2019/20 reporting period coincided with the national lockdown, which began on March 23, 2020.

Overall, in 2019/20 local authorities in England dealt with 976,000 flytipping incidents, an increase of 2pc on the year before.

Barking and Dagenham Council did not respond to a request for comment.