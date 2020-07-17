Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham encouraged to ‘Go wild!’ in nature competition

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 July 2020

People have been invited to send entries showing how they've connected with nature in to a competition organised by the borough's park rangers. Pictured is a long-tailed tit taken in Beam Parklands. Picture: Andrew Achilleos.

People have been invited to send entries showing how they've connected with nature in to a competition organised by the borough's park rangers. Pictured is a long-tailed tit taken in Beam Parklands. Picture: Andrew Achilleos.

Adnrew Achilleos

A competition is running inviting people to share how they have connected with nature in their neighbourhood.

Barking and Dagenham park rangers have appealed for nature lovers to show their wild side by getting outside to explore the wildlife on their doorsteps.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Saima Ashraf said: “This is such a great idea. Over the past few months, visiting our parks and green spaces has been vital for wellbeing. What are you waiting for Barking and Dagenham? Go Wild!”

People have until August 31 to submit entries in the form of photos, drawings, paintings, poems or stories sharing what they did and what they saw in the borough’s parks and green spaces. There will be prizes for different age ranges and the best entries from each category will be used to create a calendar for 2021.

Share online using the hashtag #WildFreeLBBD or send entries to rangers@lbbd.gov.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham Sunday Market traders to relocate to Romford

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Arrest made after boy, 14, stabbed in broad daylight in a Dagenham park

A boy, believed to be 14, was stabbed in Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Amateur gardener offers peek inside one of Dagenham’s ‘most beautiful’ gardens

Keen gardener Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala has more than 150 flower pots in the garden of his Dagenham home. Picture: Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala

Most Read

Dagenham Sunday Market traders to relocate to Romford

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Arrest made after boy, 14, stabbed in broad daylight in a Dagenham park

A boy, believed to be 14, was stabbed in Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Amateur gardener offers peek inside one of Dagenham’s ‘most beautiful’ gardens

Keen gardener Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala has more than 150 flower pots in the garden of his Dagenham home. Picture: Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricketing tales of times past

Trevor Bailey demonstrates a stroke for younger members of the Essex County Cricket Club

Guidance for Essex clubs on easyfundraising

Essex clubs are being given guidance on how to use easyfundraising

Moyes praises West Ham work ethic in Watford win

West Ham United manager David Moyes after his side's win over Watford

Barking and Dagenham encouraged to ‘Go wild!’ in nature competition

People have been invited to send entries showing how they've connected with nature in to a competition organised by the borough's park rangers. Pictured is a long-tailed tit taken in Beam Parklands. Picture: Andrew Achilleos.

Premier League: West Ham 3 Watford 1

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's third goal