Barking and Dagenham encouraged to ‘Go wild!’ in nature competition
PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 July 2020
Adnrew Achilleos
A competition is running inviting people to share how they have connected with nature in their neighbourhood.
Barking and Dagenham park rangers have appealed for nature lovers to show their wild side by getting outside to explore the wildlife on their doorsteps.
Cllr Saima Ashraf said: “This is such a great idea. Over the past few months, visiting our parks and green spaces has been vital for wellbeing. What are you waiting for Barking and Dagenham? Go Wild!”
People have until August 31 to submit entries in the form of photos, drawings, paintings, poems or stories sharing what they did and what they saw in the borough’s parks and green spaces. There will be prizes for different age ranges and the best entries from each category will be used to create a calendar for 2021.
Share online using the hashtag #WildFreeLBBD or send entries to rangers@lbbd.gov.uk
