Barking and Dagenham encouraged to ‘Go wild!’ in nature competition

People have been invited to send entries showing how they've connected with nature in to a competition organised by the borough's park rangers. Pictured is a long-tailed tit taken in Beam Parklands. Picture: Andrew Achilleos. Adnrew Achilleos

A competition is running inviting people to share how they have connected with nature in their neighbourhood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking and Dagenham park rangers have appealed for nature lovers to show their wild side by getting outside to explore the wildlife on their doorsteps.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Saima Ashraf said: “This is such a great idea. Over the past few months, visiting our parks and green spaces has been vital for wellbeing. What are you waiting for Barking and Dagenham? Go Wild!”

People have until August 31 to submit entries in the form of photos, drawings, paintings, poems or stories sharing what they did and what they saw in the borough’s parks and green spaces. There will be prizes for different age ranges and the best entries from each category will be used to create a calendar for 2021.

Share online using the hashtag #WildFreeLBBD or send entries to rangers@lbbd.gov.uk