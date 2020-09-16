Search

Community group to launch stall at Barking Market

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 September 2020

Collective member Kathy Mason harvests plums from the Plantastic Garden. Picture: Company Drinks.

Archant

A community group of cooks and food producers is launching a stall at Barking Market.

Members of the Good Food Collective will be serving up their culinary delights at the market, which is in East Street, Ripple Road and Short Blue Place, on Saturday, September 26.

The group – which has 12 members who are passionate about good, healthy and affordable food – formed with the help of community enterprise Company Drinks in February.

Cakes, cooking sauces, preserves and more are due to be on offer as well as information about the group and its interests in how food is grown, cooked and where it comes from.

The collective is also running a community kitchen event and online talks during October.

For more details email goodfood@companydrinks.info or follow the group on social media @BDGoodFood or visit the stall.

The group is also surveying people about the food issues which matter most to them.

To take part visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ZYSCPC3

