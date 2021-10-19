Cyclist stops in Barking on last leg of 1,800 mile ride to raise awareness of modern slavery

Published: 12:17 PM October 19, 2021

Gordon Miller outside Barking town hall with Cllr Darren Rodwell and members of Barking and Dagenham Cycling Club. - Credit: Andrew Baker

The borough has welcomed a Guinness World Record holder who is cycling 1,800 miles to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Gordon Miller was met by Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and fellow cyclists during a visit on Monday, October 18.

He made the stop while on the last leg of an attempt to break another record and highlight the scourge of modern-day slavery.

Gordon's Guinness World Record cycling challenge is part of a 1,800 mile ride from Cadiz in Spain through France to London.

The journey highlights a documented human trafficking route from Africa to the UK.

Gordon said: "It’s great to visit Barking and Dagenham again – it’s a borough with a big heart and a passion for social justice and fairness.

"I’m free to cycle, but millions of people aren’t. They’re victims of human trafficking and trapped in modern day slavery.

"It’s a heinous crime that affects thousands in the UK. It needs to be eradicated."

The ride named El Gordo - which translated from Spanish means the big one - is fundraising for the development of Freewheel by the Ride For Freedom movement.

The programme empowers survivors of modern slavery to cycle to support their independence, mobility, health and wellbeing.

El Gordo includes an attempt to break an existing Guinness World Record by cycling 1,068 miles in seven days across Spain.

Cllr Rodwell said: “Gordon’s challenge and work to highlight the scourge of modern-day slavery is hugely important.

"It’s scandalous slavery exists in what is meant to be a civilised society - it needs to be wiped out for good."

Youngsters from Barking and Dagenham Cycling Club also met Gordon outside Barking town hall.

The council's regeneration arm, Be First, backs Gordon's record attempt.

Managing director, Pat Hayes, said: "We’re proud to back him in his record attempt and quest to stamp out slavery."

The 18-day tour is supported by bike manufacturer Orbea for whom Gordon is a brand ambassador. Marshalls Plc is the main sponsor.

He set a Guinness World Record in October 2020 when he cycled 620.5 miles around England to spell the words End Modern Slavery.

The verified challenge saw him become the title holder for the largest GPS drawing by bicycle by an individual.