Ofsted upgrades rating of Dagenham all-through school

An all-through school is celebrating after Ofsted upgraded its rating to Good.

The education watchdog added that Goresbrook School had some outstanding qualities - an upgrade on the Requires Improvement rating it was handed in 2017.

Inspectors who visited the Cook Road, Dagenham school found that there was a "culture of the highest aspirations and expectations for all".

Teaching was said to be "good across the school," while pupils in both the primary and secondary phases were said to be making good progress and were also found to be polite and courteous to other children and staff.

It was the second inspection to be carried out at the school since it opened in 2014.

Secondary principal Megan Harris said: "We are delighted with the inspectors' comments, which recognise the efforts and determination of pupils and staff alike across our school in creating an environment in which everyone can succeed and thrive."