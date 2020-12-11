Barking News Dagenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Funding boost for £1.2m arts centre project in Barking

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:00 PM December 11, 2020   
A computer generated image of the planned £1.2million community centre at the site of the former Galleon Community Centre in Boundary Road, Barking.

How the planned £1.2million community arts centre at the site of the former Galleon Community Centre in Boundary Road, Barking might look. - Credit: Studio 3 Arts

Studio 3 Arts can “go ahead at full steam” to bring its vision of a world-class arts centre to life after securing funding. 

It has received £410,000 from the government’s culture recovery fund towards a £1.2million revamp of the former Galleon Community Centre in Boundary Road, Barking, to turn it into a dedicated performance centre and theatre. 

Artistic director and CEO Liza Vallance said: “To say I’m relieved, thrilled and overjoyed doesn’t cover it.  

Studio 3 Arts artistic director and chief exec Liza Vallance at an open mic night. Picture: Andy Che

Studio 3 Arts artistic director and chief executive Liza Vallance. - Credit: Archant

“This project is the culmination of the dreams and ambitions of not just me and my team, but of the hundreds of local people who’ve helped us to design it. 

“I am so happy we can go ahead at full steam and deliver a world-class arts centre for Barking and Dagenham.  

“I can’t wait to see it all come off the page into 3D and real life.” 

Work on the project is expected to start in January, ahead of a planned launch in September next year. 

The project by architects Citizen Design Bureau transforms the existing 1960s building into a 662 sqm community arts centre.  

The "expressive" design includes a straw bale extension, a mirrored and zig-zag canopy, as well as a weathervane and giant mirror ball on top of a kinetic flagpole. 

It will provide a new recording suite, staff offices, dressing rooms and gallery as well as reworking the existing studio theatre. 

A multi-use community space will connect to a rear community garden as well as outdoor performance spaces and gallery. 

Studio 3 Arts was among the latest funding recipients announced by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England (ACE) on Friday, December 11.  

The fund’s capital kickstart grants programme helps cultural organisations cover additional costs caused by Covid-related delays or fundraising shortfalls to capital projects - including building works, refurbishments and large-scale equipment purchases. 

ACE area director for London, Tonya Nelson, said: “We hope that this investment will provide a vital platform for our arts and cultural organisations to navigate these difficult times and come back stronger.” 

