Dagenham police cadet, 16, receives award for making PPE for NHS workers during lockdown

Grace Leeks, 16, received a Jack Petchey Community Award for her work making PPE for NHS workers during lockdown. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation Archant

A Dagenham police cadet has been recognised for making PPE for NHS workers during lockdown.

Grace Leeks, 16, started making scrubs when she heard about the issues with PPE supply.

When she then read that NHS workers were getting sores around their ears and face from masks, she began also making mask extenders that ease the pressure.

These were gratefully received at Kings College Hospital in south London and Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

Grace, who has been a police cadet for two years and is currently a team leader, was recognised through the Jack Petchey Community Awards scheme.

She received £50 and a congratulatory letter.

Her nominator, Rob Seabright, said: “Grace has been very active in not only the cadet activities but within her own community.

“Grace is very caring and thoughtful - she is always one that wants to help.”