Search

Advanced search

Dagenham police cadet, 16, receives award for making PPE for NHS workers during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:29 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 13 October 2020

Grace Leeks, 16, received a Jack Petchey Community Award for her work making PPE for NHS workers during lockdown. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Grace Leeks, 16, received a Jack Petchey Community Award for her work making PPE for NHS workers during lockdown. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Archant

A Dagenham police cadet has been recognised for making PPE for NHS workers during lockdown.

Grace Leeks, 16, started making scrubs when she heard about the issues with PPE supply.

When she then read that NHS workers were getting sores around their ears and face from masks, she began also making mask extenders that ease the pressure.

You may also want to watch:

These were gratefully received at Kings College Hospital in south London and Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

Grace, who has been a police cadet for two years and is currently a team leader, was recognised through the Jack Petchey Community Awards scheme.

She received £50 and a congratulatory letter.

Her nominator, Rob Seabright, said: “Grace has been very active in not only the cadet activities but within her own community.

“Grace is very caring and thoughtful - she is always one that wants to help.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 Runners show support on World Mental Health Day

Dagenham 88 Runners ran 5K at Barking Park in support of World Mental Health Day (Pic: Dag 88s)

West Ham United add experienced defender Craig Dawson

Watford's Craig Dawson (left) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Dagenham police cadet, 16, receives award for making PPE for NHS workers during lockdown

Grace Leeks, 16, received a Jack Petchey Community Award for her work making PPE for NHS workers during lockdown. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Two men arrested after dawn raids in Custom House and Dagenham

Cash totalling about £50,000 was seized in dawn raids in Custom House, Dagenham and Grays. Picture: MPS

Numbers of Covid patients in hospital and on ventilators accelerates at BHRUT, but deaths remain low

London Covid cases soar, Covid bed and ventilator occupancy accelerates but deaths remain low. Picture: Adriana Elgueta