Around 60 firefighters are at the scene near Dagenham Road - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Around 60 firefighters have brought a "large grass fire" in Dagenham under control.

The London Fire Brigade says around six hectares of grass, shrub and woodland were alight near Dagenham Road.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Eight fire engines were at the scene after the brigade was called shortly before 1pm today (July 28).

The fire was under control by 2pm.

The brigade's control office took 29 calls about the flames.

Crews from Hornchurch, Barking, Romford and other fire stations attended.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.



