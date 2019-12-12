Search

Advanced search

Council planning to turn disused Dagenham hospital into beds for more than 200 homeless people

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 December 2019

Grays Court Community Hospital. Picture: Google.

Grays Court Community Hospital. Picture: Google.

Google

Barking and Dagenham Council is hoping to turn a disused hospital into beds for the needy.

It has plans going before the planning committee on December 16 to transform the former Grays Court Community Hospital into 62 temporary accommodation rooms. That could be home to more than 200 adults and children, according to the council report.

There would also be offices for staff supporting the people living in temporary accommodation 24/7.

You may also want to watch:

The out-of-hours GP service currently at the John Parker Close, Dagenham site would be kept.

Council officers have recommended approving the plan on the conditions that rent for the rooms would equal housing benefits or less and at least a quarter of labour and suppliers for the project come from the borough.

The NHS moved all but the out-of-hours GPs out of the ex-hospital in May.

The council wants to avoid the mostly empty building attracting anti-social behaviour by refurbishing the site and at the same time helping relieve the capital's housing crisis.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour hold Barking but Margaret Hodge ‘devastated’ by national performance

Celebrations from Labour as Dame Margaret Hodge wins Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

General Election 2019: Labour’s Jon Cruddas wins Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes

Labour candidate Jon Cruddas won Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes. Picture: Sophie Cox

‘It just doesn’t make sense’: Coroner records open verdict into death of Dagenham teen Kane Johnson

Kane Johnson. Picture: via MPS.

LIVE: General Election 2019 count for Barking and Dagenham and Rainham

People have been casting their votes all day. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour hold Barking but Margaret Hodge ‘devastated’ by national performance

Celebrations from Labour as Dame Margaret Hodge wins Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

General Election 2019: Labour’s Jon Cruddas wins Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes

Labour candidate Jon Cruddas won Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes. Picture: Sophie Cox

‘It just doesn’t make sense’: Coroner records open verdict into death of Dagenham teen Kane Johnson

Kane Johnson. Picture: via MPS.

LIVE: General Election 2019 count for Barking and Dagenham and Rainham

People have been casting their votes all day. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Harris ‘delighted’ to see players return from injury

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Council planning to turn disused Dagenham hospital into beds for more than 200 homeless people

Grays Court Community Hospital. Picture: Google.

Opinion: Start your advent with the lower snacks

Steve Allen ponders the stress an advent calendar can cause.

Harris praises Daggers for ‘good performance’ against Sutton

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Terry Harris. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

West Ham battle to priceless win at Southampton

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists