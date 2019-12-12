Council planning to turn disused Dagenham hospital into beds for more than 200 homeless people

Barking and Dagenham Council is hoping to turn a disused hospital into beds for the needy.

It has plans going before the planning committee on December 16 to transform the former Grays Court Community Hospital into 62 temporary accommodation rooms. That could be home to more than 200 adults and children, according to the council report.

There would also be offices for staff supporting the people living in temporary accommodation 24/7.

The out-of-hours GP service currently at the John Parker Close, Dagenham site would be kept.

Council officers have recommended approving the plan on the conditions that rent for the rooms would equal housing benefits or less and at least a quarter of labour and suppliers for the project come from the borough.

The NHS moved all but the out-of-hours GPs out of the ex-hospital in May.

The council wants to avoid the mostly empty building attracting anti-social behaviour by refurbishing the site and at the same time helping relieve the capital's housing crisis.