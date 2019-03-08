Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Jamie Lorriman Archant

People have been urged to make their views known on plans to refurbish a former hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposals to renovate Grays Court Hospital in John Parker Close, Dagenham, include temporary accommodation, a community hub and continuing out of hours GP services.

Matthew Westwood, senior development manager at Be First, which is running the consultation and project, said: "We really want the input of the community so we can breathe new life into this former hospital.

You may also want to watch:

"Our plans will give a roof over families' heads who are looking for a permanent home and some excellent facilities for the community. But it's important people have their say."

The refurbishment will create 55 to 60 rooms and a community space which could be used for a food club and cooking school; education and training facilities; careers fairs and job clubs.

Be First is holding a public consultation at Grays Court Hospital on Thursday, September 5 from 3pm to 8pm.

From September 5, people can comment online by going to https://yourcall.befirst.london/Grays-Court