'Greatfields is great': Barking school opens doors to 'state of the art' science labs

L-R: Alfie Johnson, Bleona Statovci, Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, Richard Rollison and Richard Paul. Picture: Andy Baker Archant

A school has opened the doors to 'state of the art' science labs as part of its £55million expansion plan.

Greatfields in St Mary's, Barking, took over the rooms which come courtesy of the developer, Mid-Group, and Be First, the council's regeneration firm.

Headteacher, Richard Paul, said: "We are delighted. Our students now have access to state of the art science labs which means they will be able to carry out a wide range of experiments they were not previously able to."

The new classrooms are part of a £55.8m expansion plan at the school in the Gascoigne Estate to accommodate 2,400 pupils by 2020.

During a visit, Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment, said: "Greatfields has got fantastic teachers, great new facilities and enthusiastic pupils.

"So, it's not rocket science to see why Greatfields is great."

Richard Rollison, from Be First, said: "We're delighted to provide new facilities."

Andrew Shepherd from Mid-Group said: "We are delighted to be involved in the delivery of this major project."