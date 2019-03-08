My Barking and Dagenham: Gurleen Marwaha

Gurleen Marwaha. Picture: Gurleen Marwaha Archant

Gurleen Marwaha, 26, is the assistant director of Explore Learning, Barking, which aims to build children's confidence in education. She tells the Post what she loves about the borough and what she'd like to see change.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What is your connection with the borough?

I manage a maths and English tuition centre here in Barking. Our aim is to create fearless learners.

We work with children from all background and abilities, tailoring our work to their individual educational needs.

What's the best thing about living or working in the borough?

The cultural diversity. I get to meet so many different people every day and no day is ever the same.

What one thing would you change?

The number of litter patrols that take place to improve the appearance of Barking.

You may also want to watch:

Use three words to describe the area:

Adventurous, lively and unique.

Who is the most inspiring person you have ever met?

My sister, Avneet, no matter what obstacle, she consistently strives for greatness and pursuing every goal she sets herself, while always putting her family first.

She set herself the goal of achieving a 2:1 in her law degree, while being a mother to a beautiful baby boy and she is now putting herself through law school with the support of the family around her.

If you were prime minister, what law would you introduce?

Having worked with children for the past six years, I would choose to improve the budgeting schools receive and the provisions in schools, to be able to support all students from varying backgrounds and of different abilities.

If you were the editor of the Barking and Dagenham Post, what issues would you focus on?

My main priority would be youth engagement within the community, giving them a sense of belonging and purpose.

I would also love to focus on homelessness in the area and how we can support anyone who finds themselves in a tough situation.

Do you know someone we should feature in our weekly Q&A? Email luke.acton@archant.co.uk or call 020 8477 3886