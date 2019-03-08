'You could've killed my children': Vandals post lit firework through Dagenham family's letter box

The door the vandals pushed the firework through. The family has now taped up the letterbox to stop anything like that happening again. Picture: Louise Wilkinson. Louise Wilkinson

Vandals terrorised a Dagenham woman and her three young children when they posted a firework through their letter box on Tuesday, November 5.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burn marks on the family's floor. Picture: Louise Wilkinson. Burn marks on the family's floor. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.

Louise Wilkinson, 31, said thugs pushed a roman candle into her two-bedroom home. She was getting her two sons, aged seven and three, and her one-year-old daughter ready for bed when it happened.

Ms Wilkinson said the firework let out around 30 white-hot shots over the course of a minute.

She's thankful she and children were upstairs and not in the living room, which is right next to the hallway. She said the family was down there only 10 minutes before, adding: "There's nowhere to run."

She said that from the sound, she immediately knew the bangs had to be coming from inside the house. Soon smoke was coming from downstairs so she collected the children in her bedroom and called 999.

Louise Wilkinson's Facebook post about the vandals. Picture: Louise Wilkinson. Louise Wilkinson's Facebook post about the vandals. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.

"There was nowhere to go if there was a fire," Ms Wilkinson said.

"I couldn't fault the emergency services, they got here in a minute flat."

You may also want to watch:

The fire brigade got the call just before 8.30pm and sent two fire engines to the house in Stockdale Road.

The firework burnt clothes nearby. Mother of three Louise Wilkinson has had to throw them out. Picture: Louise Wilkinson. The firework burnt clothes nearby. Mother of three Louise Wilkinson has had to throw them out. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.

Police officers were called shortly after and detectives are now investigating. No arrests have been made.

The roman candle left scorch marks in the hallway and burnt marks into clothes.

Ms Wilkinson told the Post she doesn't know why the vandals chose her home.

"I don't think they've realised the severity of what they've done. They're just lucky nothing caught on fire," she added.

"It's not a prank, it's one of the most dangerous things - you could've killed my children."

The family has taped up the letter box to try to stop this happening again. A neighbour is taking their mail for them. After living in Stockdale Road for seven years, Ms Wilkinson hopes the council can move her and her children out of a house they now feel unsafe in.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 101 quoting CAD 7676/05NOV or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.