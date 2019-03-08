Search

Advanced search

'You could've killed my children': Vandals post lit firework through Dagenham family's letter box

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 06 November 2019

The door the vandals pushed the firework through. The family has now taped up the letterbox to stop anything like that happening again. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.

The door the vandals pushed the firework through. The family has now taped up the letterbox to stop anything like that happening again. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.

Louise Wilkinson

Vandals terrorised a Dagenham woman and her three young children when they posted a firework through their letter box on Tuesday, November 5.

Burn marks on the family's floor. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.Burn marks on the family's floor. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.

Louise Wilkinson, 31, said thugs pushed a roman candle into her two-bedroom home. She was getting her two sons, aged seven and three, and her one-year-old daughter ready for bed when it happened.

Ms Wilkinson said the firework let out around 30 white-hot shots over the course of a minute.

She's thankful she and children were upstairs and not in the living room, which is right next to the hallway. She said the family was down there only 10 minutes before, adding: "There's nowhere to run."

She said that from the sound, she immediately knew the bangs had to be coming from inside the house. Soon smoke was coming from downstairs so she collected the children in her bedroom and called 999.

Louise Wilkinson's Facebook post about the vandals. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.Louise Wilkinson's Facebook post about the vandals. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.

"There was nowhere to go if there was a fire," Ms Wilkinson said.

"I couldn't fault the emergency services, they got here in a minute flat."

You may also want to watch:

The fire brigade got the call just before 8.30pm and sent two fire engines to the house in Stockdale Road.

The firework burnt clothes nearby. Mother of three Louise Wilkinson has had to throw them out. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.The firework burnt clothes nearby. Mother of three Louise Wilkinson has had to throw them out. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.

Police officers were called shortly after and detectives are now investigating. No arrests have been made.

The roman candle left scorch marks in the hallway and burnt marks into clothes.

Ms Wilkinson told the Post she doesn't know why the vandals chose her home.

"I don't think they've realised the severity of what they've done. They're just lucky nothing caught on fire," she added.

"It's not a prank, it's one of the most dangerous things - you could've killed my children."

The family has taped up the letter box to try to stop this happening again. A neighbour is taking their mail for them. After living in Stockdale Road for seven years, Ms Wilkinson hopes the council can move her and her children out of a house they now feel unsafe in.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 101 quoting CAD 7676/05NOV or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Remembrance services in Barking and Dagenham

There will be a parade to Dagenham Parish Church on Sunday. Picture: Melissa Page

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Volunteers hit Barking’s streets in bid to raise voter turnout ahead of general election

Members of Year Here were in Barking talking to members of the public about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the general election on Decmber 12. Picture: Year Here

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbbed near Barking Station

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Remembrance services in Barking and Dagenham

There will be a parade to Dagenham Parish Church on Sunday. Picture: Melissa Page

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Volunteers hit Barking’s streets in bid to raise voter turnout ahead of general election

Members of Year Here were in Barking talking to members of the public about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the general election on Decmber 12. Picture: Year Here

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking under-13’s suffer defeat at Wanstead

Barking under-13s in action against Wanstead (Pic: Stephen Hunt)

‘You could’ve killed my children’: Vandals post lit firework through Dagenham family’s letter box

The door the vandals pushed the firework through. The family has now taped up the letterbox to stop anything like that happening again. Picture: Louise Wilkinson.

Jodie Chesney trial: Jury begins deliberations on Dagenham scout’s death in Harold Hill

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez murder trial: Blood-stained jacket may prove defendant was not at scene of attack

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham who was fatally stabbed in Anerley. Picture: Met Police

Delays and cancellations expected across entire c2c network until 11am due to signal fault at Fenchurch Street

Picture: c2c
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists