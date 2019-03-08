Search

Gym run by Olympic champion to feature in 1,000-home development

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 05 June 2019

Artist's impression of the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston Homes

Artist's impression of the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

More than 1,000 homes, a community hall and a gym run by an Olympic champion are set to come to Barking after a £350 million development was given provisional planning permission.

The Max Whitlock Gymnasium at the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston HomesThe Max Whitlock Gymnasium at the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston Homes

The Abbey Quays scheme, which also features a riverside pub and restaurant, a community hall and a waterside plaza, is set to be built on the former Abbey Retail Park site.

It will see 1,089 homes built across 13 blocks, ranging in height from seven to 29 storeys, arranged around two large communal gardens.

The majority of the flats - 737 - will be for private sale, while 352 have been designated as affordable - a mixture of affordable rent, shared ownership and discount market sale.

Once built, the gym will be handed to double Olympic champion Max Whitlock to become the newest venue in the Max Whitlock Gymnastics chain.

An aerial view of how the development will look. Picture: Weston HomesAn aerial view of how the development will look. Picture: Weston Homes

It will provide a training centre and gym where young people and adults alike can learn the basics of the sport and work towards becoming a future Olympian.

The redevelopment of the six acre site will also see a range of open spaces created, including two public squares, rooftop terraces and a riverside walkway.

Bob Weston, chairman and chief executive of developers Weston Homes said: "The regeneration of this important site into a new waterfront urban-village adjacent to Barking town centre forms part of the council's vision of bringing aspirational waterfront living to Barking.

Artist's impression of the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston HomesArtist's impression of the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston Homes

"The £350m Abbey Quays is one of the biggest urban renewal projects in east London, delivering striking new buildings, riverside public spaces, inward investment and job creation.

"The regenerated site will provide much needed affordable local housing for local Londoners, further enhance the local community and compliment the existing centre."

Work on the Abbey Quays development, which is bordered by London Road, Abbey Road and the River Roding, will be able to begin once a Section 106 legal agreement between Weston Homes and the council is sorted.

It is expected to take four years to complete.

Eight arrested after brawl at Dagenham fast food restaurant

Porters Avenue. Picture: Google.

White goods warning after fridge freezer causes Barking house fire

About 25 firefighters attended a house fire on Greatfields Road in Barking, which is believed to have been caused by a fridge freezer stored in a cupboard under the stairs. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

NHS trust and GP surgery slammed over 'woeful' care of schoolgirl who died of an asthma attack

Ripple Road Medical Centre. Picture: GOOGLE

'He looked at me and took his last breath': Barking and Dagenham gym trainers save elderly man's life

Michael Cowling and Michael Kayan from Barking and Dagenham saved a man's life when they successfuly carried out CPR after he collapsed in Romford. Picture: Jonathan Kenton

Barking and Dagenham knife crime offenders will have their location tracked by GPS

A man wearing an electronic tag. Picture: PA

