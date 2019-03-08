Gym run by Olympic champion to feature in 1,000-home development

Artist's impression of the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston Homes Weston Homes

More than 1,000 homes, a community hall and a gym run by an Olympic champion are set to come to Barking after a £350 million development was given provisional planning permission.

The Max Whitlock Gymnasium at the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston Homes The Max Whitlock Gymnasium at the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston Homes

The Abbey Quays scheme, which also features a riverside pub and restaurant, a community hall and a waterside plaza, is set to be built on the former Abbey Retail Park site.

It will see 1,089 homes built across 13 blocks, ranging in height from seven to 29 storeys, arranged around two large communal gardens.

The majority of the flats - 737 - will be for private sale, while 352 have been designated as affordable - a mixture of affordable rent, shared ownership and discount market sale.

Once built, the gym will be handed to double Olympic champion Max Whitlock to become the newest venue in the Max Whitlock Gymnastics chain.

An aerial view of how the development will look. Picture: Weston Homes An aerial view of how the development will look. Picture: Weston Homes

It will provide a training centre and gym where young people and adults alike can learn the basics of the sport and work towards becoming a future Olympian.

The redevelopment of the six acre site will also see a range of open spaces created, including two public squares, rooftop terraces and a riverside walkway.

Bob Weston, chairman and chief executive of developers Weston Homes said: "The regeneration of this important site into a new waterfront urban-village adjacent to Barking town centre forms part of the council's vision of bringing aspirational waterfront living to Barking.

Artist's impression of the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston Homes Artist's impression of the Abbey Quays development. Picture: Weston Homes

"The £350m Abbey Quays is one of the biggest urban renewal projects in east London, delivering striking new buildings, riverside public spaces, inward investment and job creation.

"The regenerated site will provide much needed affordable local housing for local Londoners, further enhance the local community and compliment the existing centre."

Work on the Abbey Quays development, which is bordered by London Road, Abbey Road and the River Roding, will be able to begin once a Section 106 legal agreement between Weston Homes and the council is sorted.

It is expected to take four years to complete.