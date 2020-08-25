Search

Advanced search

Becontree café owner denied midnight opening hours to avoid disturbing neighbours

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 August 2020

Members of Barking and Dagenham Council's licensing sub-committee rejected a bid to keep H&Q Café Shop open until midnight seven days a week. Picture: Ken Mears

Members of Barking and Dagenham Council's licensing sub-committee rejected a bid to keep H&Q Café Shop open until midnight seven days a week. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A businessman has been denied permission to open his café until midnight over fears it will disturb care home neighbours.

Bekim Hyseni wanted H&Q Café Shop, Bennetts Castle Lane, Dagenham to open till midnight seven days a week and sell alcohol until 11pm.

But while Becontree ward’s councillors welcomed the business, they raised concerns about noise from revellers in the back garden upsetting residents “a few paces away” at Bennetts Castle Care Home.

Anti-social behaviour from punters using seating at the front of the premises was another concern, a report notes.

However, Mr Hyseni – speaking at a licensing sub-committee meeting on August 14 – said the care home is 200 metres away.

“We are in difficult times in the pandemic. It’s taking me longer to open the doors. I’m struggling already. The rear garden is walled. We are not going to disturb anyone.

You may also want to watch:

“Inside the premises are very small. If we can’t use the garden until a certain time, we will struggle big time. I won’t make anything even though I invested heavily in this place. I will not make any money at all.

“I’m here to do business. I have no reason to make trouble in this community,” Mr Hyseni added.

Cllr Edna Fergus argued that extending the café’s licence beyond the hours of 10pm had the potential to disrupt some of the borough’s “most vulnerable” people.

“We support the growth and development of small businesses within Becontree ward, but as local ward councillors we must also balance the rights of our most vulnerable residents,” she said.

Her views were echoed by Cllr Muhammad Saleem who raised concerns about the health and wellbeing of neighbours whose sleep could be disturbed by punters leaving late at night.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter said councillors wanted a “good quality” eatery in the ward, but called for the hours to be restricted.

The meeting heard the café could end up becoming a bar if the food offering doesn’t go down so well. However, Mr Hyseni argued his business is not a bar or club, would be strict on where people could drink and was there for locals. The committee gave permission for the business to trade from 6am to 11pm and sell alcohol from 10am until 10.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man attacked in Barking

A man was attacked in Longbridge Road, Barking this morning (August 24). Picture: Google

Jailed: Barking teenager who stabbed man to death

Nathan Kitenge-Mpiana of King Edwards Road, Barking, was convicted of murder on Wednesday, July 8, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. Picture: Kent Police

Barking and Dagenham releases details of coronavirus safety measures ahead of schools reopening

Children will start going back to school on Wednesday, September 2. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Barking development offering 78 affordable homes for first-time buyers launched

A CGI of the Harbard Close development in Barking. Picture: Grain London Ltd

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man attacked in Barking

A man was attacked in Longbridge Road, Barking this morning (August 24). Picture: Google

Jailed: Barking teenager who stabbed man to death

Nathan Kitenge-Mpiana of King Edwards Road, Barking, was convicted of murder on Wednesday, July 8, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. Picture: Kent Police

Barking and Dagenham releases details of coronavirus safety measures ahead of schools reopening

Children will start going back to school on Wednesday, September 2. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Barking development offering 78 affordable homes for first-time buyers launched

A CGI of the Harbard Close development in Barking. Picture: Grain London Ltd

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Becontree café owner denied midnight opening hours to avoid disturbing neighbours

Members of Barking and Dagenham Council's licensing sub-committee rejected a bid to keep H&Q Café Shop open until midnight seven days a week. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking Road Runners tackle City Scramble and Aquathlon

Barking Road Runners at the Bridge Aquathlon (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

Sir Alastair Cook completes century for Essex against Hampshire before downpour

Essex's Alastair Cook bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Barking development offering 78 affordable homes for first-time buyers launched

A CGI of the Harbard Close development in Barking. Picture: Grain London Ltd

Two more men charged after Gale Street stabbing near Becontree station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch