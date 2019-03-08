Search

Advanced search

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 September 2019

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans to let several "dilapidated and hazardous" council flats to a charity which will refurbish them for care leavers will be decided on tonight, Tuesday, September 17.

Barking and Dagenham Council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity (HfH), an international organisation that fights poverty housing.

The flats are part of the council's general fund commercial portfolio and have been deemed too costly to refurbish by the local authority.

"The council owns several dilapidated flats above shops which are in a hazardous condition and are incapable of being commercially let," a cabinet report states.

You may also want to watch:

"Returning the upper units back to use would require a capital investment deemed prohibitive but without significant funding they will remain wasting and depreciating assets causing neighbourhood blight."

Under the proposal, HfH will invest £665,472 in refurbishing the units to a "high-level specification" agreed with Barking and Dagenham's children's services.

The children's services department will appoint an agent to manage the units and HfH will recoup the refurbishment costs through rents, if the plans are approved at the meeting on Tuesday.

They are expected to provided homes for 11 care leavers at risk of becoming homeless.

"Without this upfront investment the units will deteriorate further and become structural liabilities," the council stated.

"This proposal ensures restoration of the assets, while providing 11 bed spaces and mitigating the threat of homelessness for vulnerable care leavers coming through the system for at least 15 years."

Most Read

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

‘I was on autopilot’: Queen’s Hospital lead nurse saves life of motorist suffering heart attack on day off

Lead nurse for emergency care and acute medicine at BHRUT Jack Stevens. Picture: BHRUT

Family fun at Dagenham fire station open day

Freddie Bradford, seven, in the driving seat with firefighter Dave Dighton. Picture: Ken Mears

Q&A: My Barking and Dagenham - Joan Rawlinson, Thames Ward councillor of 16 years

Joan Rawlinson is now the vice-chair of the Scrattons Farm Residents' Association. Picture: Anita Adeshina.

Most Read

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

‘I was on autopilot’: Queen’s Hospital lead nurse saves life of motorist suffering heart attack on day off

Lead nurse for emergency care and acute medicine at BHRUT Jack Stevens. Picture: BHRUT

Family fun at Dagenham fire station open day

Freddie Bradford, seven, in the driving seat with firefighter Dave Dighton. Picture: Ken Mears

Q&A: My Barking and Dagenham - Joan Rawlinson, Thames Ward councillor of 16 years

Joan Rawlinson is now the vice-chair of the Scrattons Farm Residents' Association. Picture: Anita Adeshina.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers striker Quigley says the result is more important than goals

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Essex Senior Cup: May & Baker 0 Redbridge 5

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Two world records for Brock as she strikes double gold at World Para Championships

Great Britain's Stephanie Millward, Brock Whiston, Toni Shaw and Alice Tai pose with their gold medals after winning the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay 34pt Final during day seven of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London.

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Town hall chiefs welcome development for the borough’s homeless on Dagenham site visit

L-R: Cllr Sade Bright, Cllr Darren Rodwell, Tara Mahony and Cllr Cameron Geddes. Picture: @AndrewBaker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists