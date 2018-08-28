Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Halal and vegetarian foodbank launches at Ripple Centre

PUBLISHED: 15:59 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:59 17 December 2018

Sadaf Naz, Rita Rana and Tina Allidina from Humdum at the foodbank launch. Picture: Tilly Armstrong

Sadaf Naz, Rita Rana and Tina Allidina from Humdum at the foodbank launch. Picture: Tilly Armstrong

Tilly Armstrong

Barking’s first halal and vegetarian foodbank has opened its doors.

Sadaf Naz, Rita Rana and Tina Allidina from Humdum at the foodbank launch. Picture: Tilly ArmstrongSadaf Naz, Rita Rana and Tina Allidina from Humdum at the foodbank launch. Picture: Tilly Armstrong

The service, run by community organisation Humdum UK, will run every Saturday from 12pm at the Ripple Centre in Ripple Road.

People are invited to eat a homemade hot meal at the centre and take a fresh food parcel home with them.

Kishwar Bhola, 78, the chairwoman of the organisation, explained that alongside offering halal and vegetarian food, they have “something for everyone”.

“We offer everyone food regardless of religion. My group is human,” she said.

The organisation opened a branch in Goodmayes in October 2017, which now runs every Thursday.

Since January they have provided 9,000 meals to homeless people and families struggling in the area. The volunteer-led organisation is now hoping to help families in need across Barking and Dagenham.

“If you’re hungry you are going to get in trouble,” said Nighat Bhola, the 52-year-old vice-chairwoman of Humdum.

“Individuals and families function better when they have been fed.”

Pizza Hut and Tesco donated food for Saturday’s opening, but the organisation is looking for support from local businesses to provide basic necessities for food parcels.

Cook Tina Allidina explained how the group will also provide different homemade meals each week.

“We prepare the food at home and bring it in so it is very fresh,” she said.

Humdum is also planning to set up a “hub for period poverty” in the Ripple Centre, providing sanitary packs for women who cannot afford menstrual products.

Nighat said: “We will provide a hygiene pack for anyone who needs it. These things should be free. This is one of the most expensive things for a single parent. There are girls who are suffering because of this issue.”

Rita Chadha, 46, chairwoman of Barking and Dagenham CVS, said that she was “really happy” that Humdum had extended their service to Barking.

“In a borough as deprived as this, this is a crucial service,” she said.

The foodbank will be hosting a Christmas lunch on Saturday, December 22 where it will also be providing shoebox gifts for children.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham

Dagenham off-licence fined £11k over smuggled goods and under-age alcohol sale

Magazin Romanesc Oltenia off-licence in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Exmouth Bridge Club awards success

Exmouth Bridge Club Red section winners, Gaynor Wiseman, Dick Andrews, Ruth Chandler and Susan Ching.

Exmouth Bridge Club success for Kevin Yardley

Bridge cards

Tributes to ‘universally loved’ Sidmouth man Sam, 19, who ‘made everything more fun’

Sam Marriott with his sisters, Tania and Kate

Exmouth and Budleigh nostalgia

The Exmouth Golf Club which was formed in 1886 on the Maer. Golfers playing for the Peck Gold Medal. exe Exmouth Golf Club nostalgia-1. Picture: Archant archives

Flooding around East Devon

Clare Luke took this picture of standing water near Sidmouth Town football club in Sidmouth.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 Runners show best form during variety of Dawn til Dusk challenges

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Sikhs in the City event

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Orient and Daggers both handed away trips in FA Trophy

The FA Trophy (pic: Simon Cooper/PA Images)

Daggers goalkeeper Moore is hoping he impressed as they progressed in the FA Trophy

Dagenham defend in depth to deny Ebbsfleet a late goal during their FA Trophy clash (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists