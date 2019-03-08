Dagenham charity launches fundraiser to help families pay for school uniforms

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help pupils 'dress for success' on their first day of secondary school.

Harmony House Dagenham, which runs community projects, has just over two weeks to raise £5,000 towards giving children from poorer families £50 uniform vouchers to help their first day of senior school get off to a good start.

Marie Kearns, Harmony House chief executive, said: "On that first day children try so desperately hard to fit in. Everything is new and different.

"To give parents this support would help those children to be dressed for success. For anyone, not having the right clothes can drain your confidence."

A Children Society report published last year states that two million children go to school wearing incorrect, ill-fitting or dirty clothes with almost half that number being sent home for being dressed in the wrong items.

Some families also fall into debt to meet the cost of uniforms, the report states.

Barking and Dagenham used to have a fund to help poorer families pay for uniforms, but it was cut as a result of the government's austerity measures, Marie added.

That's why Harmony House, based in Baden Powell Close, Dagenham, has stepped in with a bid to give needy families a voucher they can redeem at uniform outfitters or schools.

To donate visit Crowdfunder.co.uk