Have you seen this missing 12-year-old girl from Dagenham?

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:34 PM February 2, 2021   
Marie Leahy

Marie Leahy, missing from her Dagenham home since 8.40am this morning (February 2) - Credit: Met Police

Have you seen Marie Leahy, 12, who went missing from her Dagenham home this morning (February 2)? 

Police have classified Marie a high-risk missing person and are very concerned for her safety.

She has been missing from her home address in Dagenham since 8.40am. 

If you have any information on Marie's whereabouts please call 101 quoting cad 3249/02Feb21 or direct message the Met's contact centre on Twitter. 

