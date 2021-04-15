Fines for Havering landlords who put Dagenham tenants 'in danger'

Published: 3:37 PM April 15, 2021

Two landlords were found guilty of housing offences relating to a property in Third Avenue, Dagenham. - Credit: Google

Two Havering landlords of a property in Dagenham have been fined thousands of pounds for multiple housing offences.

Barking and Dagenham Council said an inspection of a seven-bed house in Third Avenue, in January 2018, identified several hazards.

These included fire and electrical safety issues, the position and condition of cookers and the potential of structural damage due to a loose wall at the front of the property.

Inspectors were also concerned by an unsecured back door.

One of the property’s owners, Thomas Renvoize, 66, of Mashiters Walk in Romford, was served with an improvement notice to rectify the hazards.

After failing to comply with this notice, Renvoize was fined £23,400 plus £9,756 in costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

Renvoize and the other owner, Dedar Shah, 37, of The Glen in Rainham, were summoned to Barkingside Magistrates’ Court last month.

They were fined £3,500 and £500 respectively for breaching housing management regulations; another £5,000 and £2,000 for failing to comply with an abatement notice; and a further £6,800 and £2,800 for failing to licence a house in multiple occupation.

Mr Shah was further ordered to pay costs of £6,960.95 and victim surcharge of £170.

The judge also imposed a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) on Renvoize.

The town hall says this is only the second CBO to be imposed on a rogue landlord in London.

It means Renvoize must notify the council within 28 days from when the CBO was issued of any residential properties he owns within the borough.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “To be a landlord and provide housing for other people is something that you should take pride in and want to make sure that the tenants live in good conditions.

“These two landlords have failed to do so, and have actually put their tenants in danger and now have to pay a huge amount of money in fines.

“I would like this to send a warning to other landlords - if you’re not following the rules, we will find you and take action.”

To make a complaint about a landlord, contact the council at prpl@lbbd.gov.uk or 020 8724 8898.