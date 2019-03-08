Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

London Marathon: Dagenham lawyer aiming to prove his wife wrong

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 April 2019

Adrian Brazier in training for the London Marathon. Picture: KEN MEARS

Adrian Brazier in training for the London Marathon. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

A legal eagle is running the marathon to prove his wife wrong – for once.

Adrian Brazier of Parsloes Road, Dagenham will be among the throng waiting for the signal to start on Sunday (April 28).

But it's been a long journey for the father of three who confessed to spending a lot of time on the sofa parked in front of the television before deciding to get fit.

The 43-year-old housing lawyer at Barking and Dagenham's Council for Voluntary Service first put on a pair of running shoes 18 months ago.

He dipped his toes into long distance running by doing a half-marathon in Richmond for Cancer Research UK, after which the fitness bug went up a gear.

When an opportunity came up to run the London Marathon for Sense – which supports people who can't see or hear – he grabbed it. He is aiming to raise £1,700 for the charity.

“I wanted to challenge myself and the charity does fantastic work. It's a charity that is close to my heart,” Adrian said.

He explained how one of his work clients was a blind lady being taken advantage of by a rogue landlord who was telling her work had been done to her home when it hadn't been.

On getting fitter, Adrian said: “It's been a remarkable journey. I used to run around Parsloes Park. It was incredibly hard when I started but now I'm running around the borough.

“Being out in the fresh air has proved to be really good therapy.”

On the prospect of running 26 miles, he said: “I'll be nervous leading up to it but the satisfaction of doing something for charity is hugely rewarding.”

And proving his wife, Leanne, wrong will no doubt put a smile on Adrian's face.

“She said years ago I will never complete a marathon because I wasn't that way inclined. But I'm going to prove her wrong for the first time ever,” he joked.

“I'm going to get across that finish line and complete something so significant. I can't wait to do it,” he added.

And Adrian's three children, Adam, 17, Will, 12 and 10-year-old Molly will be with mum at the finish to welcome their hero dad.

To sponsor Adrian visit justgiving.com

Most Read

Man injured during knifepoint robbery in Barking

A man has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmer Crescent, Barking. Picture: Google Maps

Schoolboy with leukaemia who won the hearts of rappers Stormzy and D-Saro dies

Micky Bennett won the heart of rapper Stormzy. Picture: Lisa Bennett

Council tenant gives up Dagenham flat where man was shot

Police at the scene of a shooting at Hawkwell House, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Footage released as demolition of Sebastian Court in Barking nears the end

Demolition work at Sebastian Court in Barking has almost finished. Picture: BE FIRST

Jailed: Gang and drill musician ringleader who tortured a boy after Barking kidnap

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Man injured during knifepoint robbery in Barking

A man has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmer Crescent, Barking. Picture: Google Maps

Schoolboy with leukaemia who won the hearts of rappers Stormzy and D-Saro dies

Micky Bennett won the heart of rapper Stormzy. Picture: Lisa Bennett

Council tenant gives up Dagenham flat where man was shot

Police at the scene of a shooting at Hawkwell House, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Footage released as demolition of Sebastian Court in Barking nears the end

Demolition work at Sebastian Court in Barking has almost finished. Picture: BE FIRST

Jailed: Gang and drill musician ringleader who tortured a boy after Barking kidnap

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Former Barking player hopes to ‘Inspire Minds Through Sport’

Former Barking player Darelle Russell and Dagenham & Redbridge defender Nathan Smith with pupils at St Peter's Catholic Primary School

Evergreen Cureton set for landmark outing over Easter

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

London Marathon: Dagenham lawyer aiming to prove his wife wrong

Adrian Brazier in training for the London Marathon. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man cut free from vehicle after Chadwell Heath crash

A man had to be freed from a vehicle after a crash in Whalebone Lane North. Picture: TFL TRAFFIC NEWS

£17.6bn Crossrail project might not open until 2021

Crossrail's Elizabeth Line might not open until 2021. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists