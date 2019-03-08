London Marathon: Dagenham lawyer aiming to prove his wife wrong
PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 April 2019
A legal eagle is running the marathon to prove his wife wrong – for once.
Adrian Brazier of Parsloes Road, Dagenham will be among the throng waiting for the signal to start on Sunday (April 28).
But it's been a long journey for the father of three who confessed to spending a lot of time on the sofa parked in front of the television before deciding to get fit.
The 43-year-old housing lawyer at Barking and Dagenham's Council for Voluntary Service first put on a pair of running shoes 18 months ago.
He dipped his toes into long distance running by doing a half-marathon in Richmond for Cancer Research UK, after which the fitness bug went up a gear.
When an opportunity came up to run the London Marathon for Sense – which supports people who can't see or hear – he grabbed it. He is aiming to raise £1,700 for the charity.
“I wanted to challenge myself and the charity does fantastic work. It's a charity that is close to my heart,” Adrian said.
He explained how one of his work clients was a blind lady being taken advantage of by a rogue landlord who was telling her work had been done to her home when it hadn't been.
On getting fitter, Adrian said: “It's been a remarkable journey. I used to run around Parsloes Park. It was incredibly hard when I started but now I'm running around the borough.
“Being out in the fresh air has proved to be really good therapy.”
On the prospect of running 26 miles, he said: “I'll be nervous leading up to it but the satisfaction of doing something for charity is hugely rewarding.”
And proving his wife, Leanne, wrong will no doubt put a smile on Adrian's face.
“She said years ago I will never complete a marathon because I wasn't that way inclined. But I'm going to prove her wrong for the first time ever,” he joked.
“I'm going to get across that finish line and complete something so significant. I can't wait to do it,” he added.
And Adrian's three children, Adam, 17, Will, 12 and 10-year-old Molly will be with mum at the finish to welcome their hero dad.
To sponsor Adrian visit justgiving.com