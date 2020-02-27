Search

Air Ambulance treated 46 critically injured patients in Barking and Dagenham last year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 February 2020

Number of call-outs to the London Air Ambulance in London boroughs in 2019. Picture: London's Air Ambulance

Number of call-outs to the London Air Ambulance in London boroughs in 2019. Picture: London's Air Ambulance

Archant

London's Air Ambulance treated 46 critically injured patients in Barking and Dagenham last year, new figures have revealed.

This forms part of the overall total of 1,730 patients treated across London in 2019, up 74 from the previous year.

Stabbings and shootings, road traffic accidents and falls from height were the top three critical injuries, accounting for a respective 32 per cent, 28pc and 22pc of those recorded.

The charity is primarily funded by donations, though is also supported by Barts Health NHS Trust and the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust who provide additional resources.

One of their latest innovations is 'GoodSAM instant on scene', a technology which enables live stream video from any 999 caller's mobile phone camera. This has been used by the service 134 times since October 2019.

Jonathan Jenkins, chief executive of the charity, said: "Every day, London's Air Ambulance is ready to deliver rapid response and cutting-edge medical care to people who are in urgent need, but we couldn't do it without the support of the public."

