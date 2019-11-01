Search

East London families set to shell out millions more for care as study reveals impact of dementia

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 November 2019

The number of people in east London and across the UK is growing, according to an LSE study commissioned by the Alzheimers Society. Picture: London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

A new study has revealed the impact dementia will have on east London by 2030.

Families will be shelling out millions of pounds extra to care for their loved ones in every borough by the end of the next decade as the number of people with the disease rises.

The Alzheimer's Society charity commissioned the November 12 report from the London School of Economics.

Across Tower Hamlets, Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, more people over 65 are projected to get dementia and more families are going to have to support those elderly loved ones. That means costs in both time and money.

Dementia hits a person's ability to live their daily life, affecting memory, but also mood, judgement and movement. There is currently no cure.

By 2030, Havering is set to have the highest rate of people over 65 with dementia at 8.4 per cent. That's 5,000 people costing £278million a year - hitting families and the NHS through healthcare visits.

Newham is set to see the biggest jump in costs in east London: 85pc to £145m by 2030, the report says. It projects the number of people with dementia in the UK will double in the same period.

Previous research by Alzheimer's Society has shown someone with dementia will typically have to spend £100,000 on their care.

"Dementia is heart-breaking for families," said the Alzheimer's Society's Linda O'Sullivan. "It's not right that those going through it have to battle to get the care they need on top of battling the disease.

"From the working mum struggling to find hundreds of pounds every week to 'top up' her mum's council-funded care home place, to the woman who had to sell her home of 50 years to pay for her husband's care - families affected by dementia are already at breaking point. With costs set to treble [nationally] in the next two decades, how on earth will they cope?"

The charity wants the government to pick up more of the bill for families and people suffering from dementia.

It's set out demands for the next administration, including reforming care and boosting research to develop new treatments for the condition.

