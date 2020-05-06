Video

Dagenham dancer ‘spices’ up salute to healthcare workers with ‘Tap for the NHS’ fundraising tribute

Dancer Andrew Faulkner hopes to raise £1,000 for the NHS with his Tap for the NHS tribute. Picture: TommyG Photography Archant

A dancer from Dagenham has created a tap for carers salute to NHS workers in a bid to raise £1,000 for charity.

Andrew Faulkner of Andrew’s Corner had just returned from touring with Spirit of the Dance when the coronavirus pandemic began.

He came up with the weekly tap dancing tribute after his mum Amanda praised NHS workers for doing an amazing job.

Andrew said: “Clap for carers is a really lovely thing to do, but I thought I could spice it up a bit and add my own flavour to it.”

The 23-year-old’s fundraiser Tap for the NHS sees dancers from across the country take part in a 50 second tap dancing routine to a ukelele version of The Wizard of Oz classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

Andrew – who studied at Spotlight Stage School, Kerry Jane Academy of Dance and Tiffany Theatre College – also has personal reasons for the charity work.

“We all know the NHS is doing an amazing job, but if it wasn’t for them, I would have lost my mum a couple of Christmases ago. She has breathing difficulties.

“With all that’s going on, it’s been quite worrying, but we’re doing the best to look after her. Hopefully, [Tap for the NHS] will put a smile on NHS workers’ faces,” Andrew said.

And judging by the comments on social media, the former Robert Clack pupil’s live Facebook performances have been lifting spirits, and inspiring people of all ages to join in with dancers as young as eight following Andrew’s choreography.

“It’s been amazing. It’s nice that it’s had a positive impact,” Andrew said.

And the project raised more than £400 for NHS Charities Together towards a £1,000 target in the first week of the routine being shown on social media. The plan is to repeat the routine every Thursday.

On choosing a ukelele rendition of the song, Andrew said: “I chose it because of the NHS rainbow and because it’s a hopeful song.

“Whereas the orginal version is like a ballad, this version has a better beat to dance to it.”

To share the routine, the dancer enlisted friend and fellow performer Leah Dane to edit a video.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/tapfornhs