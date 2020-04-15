Search

East London MPs join group urging government to provide PPE for care workers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 April 2020

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

A group of 59 MPs — including representatives from Tower Hamlets, Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Redbridge and Havering — have urged Matt Hancock to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for care workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter undersigned by MPs Apsana Begum, Dame Margaret Hodge, Jon Cruddas, Stephen Timms and Sam Tarry, Kate Osborne MP describes the social care sector as being in a “precarious position”.

The group say care workers are frequently unable to access PPE, with the situation now extremely dangerous given the number of outbreaks reported in care homes over the bank holiday weekend.

In the letter they call upon the secretary of state for health and social care to contact every local authority regarding PPE needs, and to provide resources when required.

They further request a change to government guidance, which currently says that care workers need only wear PPE in care homes with confirmed cases.

