Search

Advanced search

200 per cent hike in antisocial behaviour reports during Barking and Dagenham lockdown, council reports

PUBLISHED: 17:11 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 04 June 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council saw reports of antisocial behaviour increase 213 per cent during lockdown. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking and Dagenham Council saw reports of antisocial behaviour increase 213 per cent during lockdown. Picture: Luke Acton.

Archant

Reports of anti-social behaviour increased by more than 200 per cent during the coronavirus lockdown, according to the council.

Councillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas GriegerCouncillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger

While Barking and Dagenham saw a 213pc hike in such reports, crime rates have fallen considerably, a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee heard on Wednesday, June 3.

Members were meeting online to discuss the borough’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the cabinet chief in charge of enforcement, described the increase as “quite worrying” but said there had been “huge reductions” in most crimes.

Enforcement officers dispersed more than 5,000 people during lockdown while 35 prohibition notices, requiring individuals to stop doing something risky, were served. Cllr Mullane said: “Social distancing, at times, has been challenging, but the majority of people in the borough have done what has been asked of them.”

Cllr Saima Ashraf. Picture: LBBDCllr Saima Ashraf. Picture: LBBD

Deputy leader Cllr Saima Ashraf told colleagues of the support the council had given the community including 1,648 offers of help completed, 174 emergency food parcels distributed from a central food hub and £27,597 shared among households through a hardship fund.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Ashraf said: “The community spirit has been tremendous, overwhelming and fantastic throughout.”

She went on to explain that before the pandemic the council received an average of 38 approaches for help from people at risk of homelessness per week, but the number had dropped to 27.

Cllr Dominic Twomey. Picture: LBBDCllr Dominic Twomey. Picture: LBBD

Visits by rough sleepers to a support hub at Barking Learning Centre have gone down from 60 a day to 10 to 15 as people have moved into accommodation, Cllr Ashraf added.

The local authority also paid for 17 funerals in March and April – up from an average of one per month before Covid-19 struck.

On the authority’s finances, Cllr Dominic Twomey said Covid-19 had “knocked” the council “off course” with a £28million black hole between the £40m the borough has spent tackling coronavirus and the £12m received from the government.

“We have more than adequate reserves, but it won’t take long with a funding gap that big for that to erode quickly,” he said.

Cllr Maureen Worby. Picture: LBBDCllr Maureen Worby. Picture: LBBD

Cllr Maureen Worby said the council was prepared for an expected increase in reports of domestic violence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The end of an era’: Dagenham Sunday Market to permanently close

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘No respect’: Revellers flout lockdown rules to attend party in Barking

Up to 30 people were seen at a party in Linton Road, Barking which started on Saturday night and carried on until Sunday afternoon according to neighbours. Picture: Submitted

Man in critical condition after Barking shooting

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

Children and adults flee blaze as flames damage Dagenham play centre

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Most Read

‘The end of an era’: Dagenham Sunday Market to permanently close

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘No respect’: Revellers flout lockdown rules to attend party in Barking

Up to 30 people were seen at a party in Linton Road, Barking which started on Saturday night and carried on until Sunday afternoon according to neighbours. Picture: Submitted

Man in critical condition after Barking shooting

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

Children and adults flee blaze as flames damage Dagenham play centre

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

County FA seek secretary nominations in #CelebrateEssex campaign

The Essex are seeking nominations to celebrate the work of club secretaries

Barking Road Runners enjoy host of virtual challenges

Barking Road Runners Gopal Myilsamy

Premier League clubs vote for five substitutes

West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts on the touchline

Free FA support webinars for grassroots clubs

Clubs can sign up for free FA support webinars in June

British Speedway Quiz Night to support Riders’ Benevolent Fund

Malcolm Craven (West Ham), left, and Alec Statham (Bradford), fighting for position on the first bend at Wembley speedway in 1947. Picture: PA
Drive 24