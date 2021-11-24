How Barking and Dagenham's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown - Credit: PA

Covid-19 restrictions have largely been relaxed across the UK, with Barking and Dagenham residents free to shop, eat out and meet friends.

However, this time last year London was about to enter new lockdown restrictions, following the prime minister's decision to scrap a planned relaxation of Covid rules for Christmas.

With coronavirus once again on the rise as winter draws in, how does the situation compare with this time last year? We have looked at the data.

What are the infection rates in Barking and Dagenham?

In the week leading up to November 19 last year, there were 257.9 cases per 100,000 people. In total, 549 positive cases were reported that week.

In the week leading up to November 19 2021, the incidence rate was 241 cases per 100,000 people. This equated to a total of 538 cases being reported that week.

How many cases of Covid are being reported?

The latest government figures show that there were 78 cases reported in the borough as of this Monday (November 22).

Equivalent data for the same day last year shows fewer positive cases, with 54 reported on November 22 2020.

It should be noted that this was a low daily average when compared to other dates in November 2020 - as detailed by the chart below.

How many people have died?

There were 15 deaths in Barking and Dagenham between November 16 and November 23 2020.

The most recent data available - recorded over a similar period this year - shows that was one death in the borough on November 16.

As of November 18 2021, 493 people in Barking and Dagenham have died from coronavirus.

How many people are in hospital?

On November 16 2020, there were 211 hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients at facilities run by the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).

On the same date this year, there were 60 in-patients at the King George and Queen's hospitals respectively.

How many people have been vaccinated?

According to government figures, 125,699 people in the borough had been vaccinated once by the end of November 21 2021.

110,666 people had received a second dose.