Search

Advanced search

There With You Barking and Dagenham: Join our campaign and together we’ll get through coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 March 2020

Emdad Rahman is leading a foodbank based at the Hedgecock Community Centre. Picture: Emdad Rahman

Emdad Rahman is leading a foodbank based at the Hedgecock Community Centre. Picture: Emdad Rahman

Archant

We are living in unprecedented times. None of us has seen anything like the coronavirus pandemic before.

There With You - the Barking and Dagenham Post's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.There With You - the Barking and Dagenham Post's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

But together, down the years, this newspaper and its readers have come through some of the greatest threats to society ever recorded and if we continue to stick together, we will come through this too.

Our lives are being turned upside down but there are things we can all do to better protect ourselves and our families.

We know that for you, having a constant feed of reliable news and information that you trust is vital and this is our commitment to you.

We will be there to help to make sense of the situation. There to steer you towards any help  you need. There to offer reassurance.

We know that in the worst of times, the very best in people comes to the fore.

Already residents, community groups and volunteers are getting together to help those who need it.

We will be shining a light on those heroes.

You may also want to watch:

The volunteers getting milk and bread for those who cannot. The fundraisers keeping small business afloat. The care in the community nurses not stopping for breath as they look after the vulnerable.

We will highlight community initiatives and good causes, and bring you all the updates of the BD Can project (Barking and Dagenham Citizens Alliance Network), a scheme launched to support vulnerable people and harness the borough’s community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic.

We know you are going to need us just as much as we need you.

We will be there for you as, down the years, you have been there for us.

Together we will defeat coronavirus and emerge from it as stronger, tighter, more resilient communities than ever before.

So let us know what you’re doing/offering and also what help you need.

For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19.

Our directory of community organisations and groups, helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found on our website. It will be regularly updated as more groups join.

And join our Facebook group East London Coronavirus Updates.

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Dagenham

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Dagenham Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Family’s tribute to ‘bubbly’ Dagenham woman who died after coronavirus diagnosis

Rosemary Owusu. Picture: GoFundMe/family

Mum pleas for help finding daughter, 16, missing from Dagenham

Jessica Glover has not been seen or heard of by family since Tuesday, March 17. Picture: Sasha Peart

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Dagenham

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to Dagenham Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Family’s tribute to ‘bubbly’ Dagenham woman who died after coronavirus diagnosis

Rosemary Owusu. Picture: GoFundMe/family

Mum pleas for help finding daughter, 16, missing from Dagenham

Jessica Glover has not been seen or heard of by family since Tuesday, March 17. Picture: Sasha Peart

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Non-urgent surgeries and chemo appointments on hold at Queen’s and King George hospitals

BHRUT's coronavirus pod outside Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

National League asks FA for season to be ended because of coronavirus pandemic

Ashley Palmer of Stockport heads clear from Kenny Clark of Dagenham in the National League. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Coronavirus: Ex-England striker Clive Allen tests positive

Clive Allen celebrates scoring for Tottenham against former club QPR

‘No official decision’ made on whether to end or resume non-league football seasons says FA

The latest non-league update after action was postponed due to the coronavirus (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

There With You Barking and Dagenham: Join our campaign and together we’ll get through coronavirus pandemic

Emdad Rahman is leading a foodbank based at the Hedgecock Community Centre. Picture: Emdad Rahman

Lockdown: 7 useful resources to help educate your children

Find out some novel ways to keep your children educated and entertained indoors. Photo: Dominic Lipinski
Drive 24